Contractor gets two years for gambling school project money

– had reported to police that he was robbed

Forty-four-year-old Doorman Henry, who had reported to the police that he was robbed of $1.7M he had received for a school project, was on Monday sentenced to two years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to gambling the money.

Henry appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly who read the charge to him. The charge stated that on August 17, 2022 at Main Street, Georgetown, while entrusted with $1.7 million by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to purchase materials for a school project, he converted same to his own use and benefit.

The court heard that on the day in question, the money was handed over to Henry by the Toshao of Yarakita Village, Region One, to purchase building materials to construct a hall at the Yarakita Primary School. However, after receiving the money, Henry went to a casino in Georgetown, where he lost the money through gambling over a three-day period. The defendant later went to the Ruimveldt Police Station where he made a report that he was robbed by an armed bandit. An investigation was launched into the matter but Henry subsequently admitted that he gambled and lost the money.