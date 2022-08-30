Case dismissed against beautician following apology to singer over derogatory post

Kaieteur News – The case against beautician, Onika Pompey, who was charged for making a derogatory Facebook post about singer Kwasi ‘Ace’ Edmondson, was dismissed following a public apology.

Earlier this year, Pompey, 32, of Lot 479 Corriverton, Berbice, made her first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. The beautician had denied that, between October 29, 2021 and November 8, 2021, she made a derogatory Facebook post about Edmonson and was put on $200,000 bail. On Friday, Pompey made a public apology to the Edmondson and this led to the charge being dismissed against her on Monday.

In the apology she said, “A few weeks ago, I publicly made untruthful and disparaging statements about Mr. Edmondson…This is no excuse for my actions but an apology for them.” Pompey added, “Though my intention was not to hurt Mr. Edmondson or offend him, I made a poor decision, and did so. For this, I am sincerely sorry and I do hope that we can put this behind us and move forward in a positive light. I am sorry for the way my actions have impacted you and I wish you all the best in your endeavours.”