Latest update August 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Case dismissed against beautician following apology to singer over derogatory post

Aug 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The case against beautician, Onika Pompey, who was charged for making a derogatory Facebook post about singer Kwasi ‘Ace’ Edmondson, was dismissed following a public apology.

Singer, Kwasi ‘Ace’ Edmondson

Beautician, Onika Pompey

Earlier this year, Pompey, 32, of Lot 479 Corriverton, Berbice, made her first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. The beautician had denied that, between October 29, 2021 and November 8, 2021, she made a derogatory Facebook post about Edmonson and was put on $200,000 bail. On Friday, Pompey made a public apology to the Edmondson and this led to the charge being dismissed against her on Monday.

In the apology she said, “A few weeks ago, I publicly made untruthful and disparaging statements about Mr. Edmondson…This is no excuse for my actions but an apology for them.” Pompey added, “Though my intention was not to hurt Mr. Edmondson or offend him, I made a poor decision, and did so. For this, I am sincerely sorry and I do hope that we can put this behind us and move forward in a positive light. I am sorry for the way my actions have impacted you and I wish you all the best in your endeavours.”

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Wakenaam Masters to face Royal Strikers U23 today

Wakenaam Masters to face Royal Strikers U23 today

Aug 30, 2022

Wakenaam Masters will take on Royal Strikers U23 in T20- fixture today at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success. Wakenaam Masters will be led by Mustak Mohamed and include Nazeer...
Read More
Petterson-Griffith, Abrigo, Angel Chappelle, Romeo Hunter, Gonsalves shine as 33 records shattered

Petterson-Griffith, Abrigo, Angel Chappelle,...

Aug 30, 2022

Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament starts today

Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament starts today

Aug 30, 2022

Uzzi, McNeil crowned inaugural champions

Uzzi, McNeil crowned inaugural champions

Aug 30, 2022

Guyanese James, Hyman, Greenidge, Bancroft record wins

Guyanese James, Hyman, Greenidge, Bancroft record...

Aug 30, 2022

Guyana retain Winfield Braithwaite C’bean Boxing title  

Guyana retain Winfield Braithwaite C’bean...

Aug 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]