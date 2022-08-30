Alexander threatens Jagdeo with $50M lawsuit for ‘libelous’ statements

Kaieteur News – A lawyer’s letter has been issued to Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo over statements of alleged libel he made against Vincent Alexander in his capacity as chairman of local non-profit, International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly- Guyana (IDPADA-G).

The letter written by lawyer, Eusi Anderson, demands an apology, retraction as well as a $50M compensation for the damage to Alexander’s name as result of the libel. Anderson said that Jagdeo defamed Alexander by claiming that he had a personal financial interest in the administration of the affairs of IDPADA-G. According to Anderson, Alexander was never paid a penny and acted purely as a volunteer.

“You defamed his character by claiming that he is a beneficial owner of IDPADA-G Inc. when he is neither a shareholder nor named beneficiary of same…There are no records, public or otherwise, to contradict this. The definitive evidence of beneficial ownership is share certificate and share issuance resolution, which are public documents. No such document exists,” Anderson asserted in the letter to Jagdeo.

The lawyer advised that there has not been a shred of evidence to support the Vice President’s claim. As a result, the lawyer said it is most suitable that Jagdeo issues a public apology, retraction as well as the monetary compensation by September 3, 2022. According to Anderson if Jagdeo fails to act upon the demands by that date, he will face further legal proceedings.

On August 19, during a press conference Jagdeo accused the organisation’s leaders of pocketing State funds to support Afro–Guyanese. Jagdeo had alleged that the agency’s Board of Directors were personally benefitting from an almost $500M State allocation, and singled out Alexander, as one of the beneficiaries who have done little to nothing for Afro-Guyanese. Jagdeo stated too that while the agency is registered as a private agency, receiving State funding, it has not been accountable to the Government and has been conducting private audits in relation to its spending.

Jagdeo posed the questions in his statement, on how much of the $100M per year IDPADA-G received since 2019 was spent on salaries and details on those that were paid. “First off let me state that I have absolutely no intention of apologising to Vincent Alexander and he is free to take whatever course of action he wishes. Afro-Guyanese still remain in the dark as it relates to the benefits of the close to half a billion dollars utilised. He should therefore provide details on the following.”

He also questioned how many persons benefitted from capacity training, the types of training offered, who conducted the training, and what process was used to select both the trainers and beneficiaries of the training.

But Alexander refuted much of what Jagdeo said at a press conference. Among Alexander’s assertions was that he is not paid for his work with IDPADA-G, that Jagdeo is trying to vilify the organisation and that the organisation has been spending money in the African-Guyanese community. “We are proud of the fact that we are able to fund the night schools which have brought back children into the loop of the education system. This we do in Georgetown and in the Corentyne. So that’s another instance of the outreach.”

“And many people would know of the work that was done in the Mocha Arcadia market day, which we also funded. Many people would know of the exhibitions we have had, at Square of the Revolution and the avenue,” Alexander said, describing this as physical manifestations of their work.

The organisation also sent out a statement in which it further defended itself and detailed more of its work. IDPADA-G falls under the United Nations designated International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024) under the theme ‘People of African descent: recognition, justice and development.’ It requires all nations with African descendants to put in place mechanisms that provide support for the marginalized ethnic group.