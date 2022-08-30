$219M to upgrade 1.8 mile road in Essequibo lake

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has signed a contract worth $219 million for the upgrading of 3,000 metres (1.8 mile) of road at Capoey Lake located on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

The simple signing ceremony which was witnessed by Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh saw the Public Works Ministry Permanent Secretary, Vladim Persaud signing the contract with contractor Technocon Investments who would be executing the works. The project, Kaieteur News understands, was opened last month at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and some 21 contractors had placed bids to do the works which was estimated to cost $228,134,512.

The scope of works, according to a release posted on the Minister of Finance’s Facebook page includes 3,000 metres of road upgraded to asphaltic concrete, road edge markings and speed humps. The road which is in dire need of upgrading when completed is expected to reduce travel time and transportation cost for students and residents residing in Capoey. Also, the upgraded road will serve as a tourism booster as well as aid in other economic activities which the road is used for, such as rice and cash crop farming, the release stated.

While in Region Two on Sunday, Minister Singh also witnessed another road contract signed. This time, it was for the upgrade of the road between the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI) access road to Chinese Lock. The $246 million contract which was handed to contractor, Mohammed Ramzanali Khan would see the upgrading of 3,400 metres of road to asphaltic concrete, inclusive of road edge markings and speed bumps.

Similarly, when this project was opened in July at the NPTAB office a total of 21 contractors had placed bids for the project which was estimated to cost $268,600,526.

The upgraded road is expected to reduce travel time and transportation cost, with main beneficiaries being students and residents of Mainstay/Whayaka Village, Lima Sands Housing Scheme, Tapakuma Mission and Feather Beach, the release stated. As reported on, in this year’s budget some $15.2 billion was allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.