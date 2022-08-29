Wanted murder suspect surrenders to police

Kaieteur News – Weeks after a wanted bulletin was issued for 26-year-old Linden Fordyce called “Blacka” in relation to the murder of a Venezuelan woman – the murder suspect on Saturday night surrendered to the police.

Fordyce had allegedly shot and killed Rosmarys Revolledo Torres, while she was trying to save her friend from him. The Police had issued a bulletin for Fordyce who surrendered at the McKenzie Police Station in the company of his lawyer on Saturday evening.

Kaieteur News had reported that in the wee hours of Saturday, August 13, 2022, Torres was shot dead at Mahdia, Region Eight. According to reports, the Venezuelan woman was shot three times with a shotgun. The fatal shooting took place at a shop located at the Mowasi Backdam Landing in the Mahdia district.

Several bystanders were reportedly injured, including the friend who Torres attempted to save during the shooting. Kaieteur News was told that the injured friend and Fordyce were reportedly in a relationship and were drinking at the shop with some other individuals.

Torres was present when an argument ensued between the couple and things reportedly turned violent. Some eyewitnesses related that the man started to beat Torres’ friend at the shop. The woman then intervened in a bid to defend her friend.

This publication understands that other Venezuelan women had backed her up but when the man realised he was outnumbered, he pulled out a shotgun and shot at them several times.

Torres was struck three times and killed while several other women were injured. Torres’ friends have related that her tragic demise has left her 12-year-old daughter motherless and stranded in the mining town with no close family members around. Torres and her daughter had travelled to Guyana sometime back to escape the hardships in Venezuela. Seeking a good source of income, she ended up in Mahdia with her daughter.

This publication had reported that Torres was running a small shop in the area at the time of her demise.