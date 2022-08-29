TLF, TUS, CMC, and PNL have gone to Timbuktu

Kaieteur News – Lots of things are happening in the land that should galvanise the hypocrites who are the world’s most barefaced humans. But except for TLF – the lunatic fringe – the rest of the anthropological degenerates are holidaying in Timbuktu.

The usual suspects (TUS), Creole middle class (CMC) and the political nuveau lumpen (PNL) have been eerily silent over the past few months and it began with the attack on the Mon Repos Market vendors by demonstrators protesting the police shooting of a youth in Beterverwagting suspected of criminal conduct.

Let’s do a quick definition of these degenerates then discuss their recent reticence. TLF is a group of wild men who get on social media and speak so much fantasy that after a while people just got fed up of the same sermon, same cussing out, same words.

Among TLF personalities are; trench crapo, black pudding maan, Henri the narcissist. They have been taking a beating with their viewership. You see on Facebook and YouTube, there is an inbuilt system whereby once you go on the page it registers the click.

So you can know how many viewers visited the site. If with a population of almost two million Guyanese in the land and spread over the world, you cannot get 1000 viewers then you are a social media failure. And TLF hardly gets 1000. So they have become dead meat.

TUS are some folks from women groups, middle-class men, anti-PPP academics, and former associates of the WPA remnants. They would publish a letter each month since Dr. Ali became President and the signatures would mostly be over 20 and it would be the same names over and over – a bunch of psychologically jaded souls.

CMC is a serious stratum in this country. They are obsessed with colour and class and are the direct descendants of the mullato race in British Guiana. They have no racial dislike for Indian people. It is just that they feel Indians are not culturally suited to hold state power and should stick to business. They are still mentally immobilised over the loss of power by the middle-class groupings in the PNC and AFC in March 2020. CMC has serious support from one leading media house because some members of CMC own that media organisation. CMC is not exclusively populated by Portuguese and mullato folks. There are countless Christian Indians in CMC.

Finally, there is PNL. These folks come mostly from civil society entities who desperately seek relevance and they find it by being hysterically anti-government. The best description so far of PNL is from Ralph Ramkarran. In response to his analytical treatment, he said he got a good cussing out from them.

I asked Kian Jabour, the organising secretary of Mr. Ramkarran’s party, ANUG, if he knows who did the cussing out but he did not know. A caveat is in order. There is no discernible, neat separation between TLF, TUS, CMC and PNL. They are all incestuously connected. They are all friendly with each other.

Henri the narcissist from TLF has links to a leading personality of CMC. Women members of TUS enjoy deep friendship with seminal figures in the CMC For example; two leading male Indians from the LGBT community – one in Guyana, the other in Barbados – are interconnected with TUS and CMC.

To conclude on the descriptive typology – TLF, TUS, CMC and PNL are driven by anti-government frenzy and their activism will be on full display in the 2025 election campaign. If you are a supporter of the PPP, you will have to use every ounce of energy to confront these four dimensions of Guyanese society.

So why have they been silent lately except for TLF? Three factors may be at work. One is that the PPP leadership has been inflexible and relentless in their lamentation that these people should be ashamed of supporting or being silent at a time when Guyana was about to return to the abominable era of destitution when Forbes Burnham ruled in the 70s and 80s. We are referring to the March 2020 election.

I think this constant banging has affected them. Secondly, there may have been some effect on the denunciation of them by Minister Priya Manickchand. On the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon show she was harsh on TUS, CMC and PNL although she did not identify any group. She said she cannot and will not engage such people.

The third factor is that TUS, CMC and PNL are confused about what is going on inside the PNC. At the level of class and culture, they do not support Aubrey Norton and this has them in some serious confusion about how to shape their activism.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)