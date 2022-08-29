Swift response saves apartment from fire accidentally started by child

Kaieteur News – The swift response of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Friday saved a two-story apartment building from being completely destroyed after a child accidently started a fire with a cigarette lighter.

The fire service said it had received a call around 11:02hrs alerting them that there was a fire at Lot 34, Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The building, a two-storey wooden and concrete structure, is owned by 51-year-old Yonette Wiltshire. The woman lives at the location along with nine other relatives.

Investigations have revealed that the blaze erupted in one of the apartments located on the ground floor. The fire service said it was started by a child who was playing with a cigarette lighter. The flames from the lighter accidently came in contact with a mattress and began to spread, eventually gutting the entire apartment.

Luckily fire fighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish and contain the flames from spreading to other parts of the building.

The Guyana Fire service is urging home owners not to leave small children home without any adult supervision.