Players benefitted from experience in Sheltez Tennis Club trip to Suriname

The OASE tennis club of Suriname extended an invitation to Sheltez and Rebel tennis clubs of Guyana for a goodwill tennis competition from August 21. A total of thirteen junior and nine senior players competed in the two-day event.

The time format was used for the juniors, meaning, each match was played for 50 minutes, the player with the most games at the end of the hour wins.

“Our players were at a disadvantage, playing 3 or sometimes 4 matches against different players.

This information was made available to us just prior to the beginning of the event. Nevertheless, they played to the best of their ability and had some very close matches,” explained Coach Shelly Daley.

The Guyanese competed in both singles and doubles using the same format.

The seniors played first to six games and only played doubles. We ended with five wins, three lost while two games were not completed.

“The focus was on the juniors, most of whom had the opportunity to play abroad for the first time.

It allowed them to not only experience tennis outside Guyana, but to see players at another level with different styles etc.

I believe that all the players benefited from this opportunity and they returned home with a lot more experience,” continued the Coach.

“For Sheltez, some players are fully back on court now, but still at a disadvantage of not playing consistently on good courts. Court time is key for players to develop their game and we don’t have that.

Thanks for the use of a private court for a few hours on the weekends for the players to get to put in some extra work,” Daley reasoned.

Results

Total number of games played 480

Suriname (OASE) won 282

Guyana (Sheltez/Rebel) 198

The seniors won five matches, lost two, while two were not completed because of rain. (Sean Devers)