Petterson-Griffith, Abrigo are overall champs

Latest update August 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2022 Sports
Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo were crowned overall male and female champions respectively when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation held its RAW nationals championship yesterday at St. Stanislaus College.
Petterson-Griffith had a total lift of 825kg, while Abrigo totaled 415kg. Among other outstanding lifters were Angel Chappelle, Lalita Bridgemohan, Romeo Hunter and Marlon Wilson.
The day’s proceedings also saw 33 records being shattered.
Meanwhile, the GAPLF will be fielding a team at the upcoming South American championship which is slated for Brazil in early September. However, due to the lack of funding the team had to be reduced from 26 to six athletes. The GAPLF is calling for support so they can field a larger contingent at the championship.
Details on the RAW championship in tomorrow’s edition.
Aug 29, 2022By Zaheer Mohamed Briton John of United We Stand Cycle Club showed grit and determination to win the senior category of the second annual Endurance Circuit championship organised by Linden Bauxite...
Aug 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – Lots of things are happening in the land that should galvanise the hypocrites who are the world’s... more
Kaieteur News – The Government is playing a dangerous game. On the one hand it wants the people to accept the damning... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]