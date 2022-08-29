Latest update August 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Petterson-Griffith, Abrigo are overall champs

Aug 29, 2022 Sports

Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo were crowned overall male and female champions respectively when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation held its RAW nationals championship yesterday at St. Stanislaus College.

Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo

Petterson-Griffith had a total lift of 825kg, while Abrigo totaled 415kg. Among other outstanding lifters were Angel Chappelle, Lalita Bridgemohan, Romeo Hunter and Marlon Wilson.

The day’s proceedings also saw 33 records being shattered.

Meanwhile, the GAPLF will be fielding a team at the upcoming South American championship which is slated for Brazil in early September. However, due to the lack of funding the team had to be reduced from 26 to six athletes. The GAPLF is calling for support so they can field a larger contingent at the championship.

Details on the RAW championship in tomorrow’s edition.

 

 

