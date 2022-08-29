Minister Ramson awarded life Membership of GCC

Founded in 1858, the Georgetown Cricket Club is the oldest cricket club in the Caribbean and hosted 30 Tests and 13 ODI’s and along with the Providence Stadium, is the only grounds in South America to host Test Cricket.

On Friday last, the historic Club welcomed its newest life Member when GCC’s Vice-President Ramsay Ali presented the honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jnr with his life Membership Card at the upper Story of the historic Club which is the home of Bourda since 1885.

Ali, a former GCB President, said that the life Membership Card was given in recognition of the contribution to the club by the Minister, especially in terms of funding for various projects of a club that produced 17 Test players and hosted the first ever West Indies Test victory in 1930.

Minister Ramson, who started his cricket career as an eight-year-old at the famous Club, thanked GCC for bestowing such an honour on him and promised his continued support of the club which hosted its last International match in 2006 when West Indies played Zimbabwe.

A left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox spinner, Ramson who was appointed a Minister on August 5, 2020, decided to focus his attention on academics after failing to gain selection on the National Youth team, but played at the first division level locally for Everest and as a semi Professional for his University when he retired as a parliamentarian in 2016 to pursue a Master’s of Science (Msc) degree in oil and gas enterprise management in the UK. (Sean Devers)