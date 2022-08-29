Mangal takes Barefoot Golf Trophy

Mike Mangal walked off with first place in the Barefoot/Ansa McAl tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club last Saturday.

Mangal won with a net 70 (9/ gross 79). Ayube Subhan took second with a gross 73 (10/83) and Bridgelall Harry was third with 74 (14/88). Longest drive went to Troy Cadogan; Aasrodeen Shaw Nearest to the Pin and Best Gross to Avinash Persaud (77).

The winning scores were high, indicating some lingering soft conditions on the fairways and thick rough. The club continues to upgrade the course ahead of a number of marquee tournaments set for September and October.

Country Manager for Ansa McAl Troy Cadogan kindly agreed to sponsor the tournament at short notice and brought some Barefoot Pink Moscato and Sweet Red wines for members to enjoy, along with raffling off various gifts.