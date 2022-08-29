Flood victims in Region Seven receives 100 food hampers

Kaieteur News – Residents of Kaikan and surrounding communities in Region Seven, that were hit by flooding, on Saturday received much-needed food items from the Government as part of relief measures.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal visited the community and handed over about 100 hampers to Toshao, Marlon Williams and Deputy Toshao, Katiuska Anthon.

Kaikan, a small Region Seven community is located close to the Venezuelan border with Guyana. The village was hit by flooding which was caused by heavy rainfall and subsequent overtopping of the Cuyuni River. The Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams explained that more than 45 families have been affected and displaced. In photographs shared with this publication, residents were seen trying to salvage clothing and other items while making their way through water that was up to their shoulders. In other areas, the water reached knee high.

During the Minister’s visit, the water had receded slightly in some areas.

The Department of Public information reported him as saying the distribution of food hampers is just one of the measures taken to respond to the situation.

He said, “We are pleased to know this morning that at the Kaikan end, the Cuyuni river, the water has receded a little but the unfortunate part is that while it is better for you, it affects the other end. So, from the Eterinbang level, water has risen about four feet overnight as of this morning. So, we are responding to your needs, to assist you, to support you, so we want to show you that you have a government that will ensure that we work with you and can respond to your need.”

Croal assured that some 550 packages of cleaning supplies will be sent to the community to aid in sanitization.

Meanwhile, the Village Toshao in expressing gratitude for the relief effort explained, “We had a high level of water three to four days ago. However, the water has receded and I am happy about that. Some of the areas that are affected mainly are the riverine communities which is Tshau, Carboo and Rock landing. So, I am happy that this response would have been presented today.”

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) was on the ground conducting a flood assessment. To date, it has already distributed food hampers to about 68 persons in Kaikan and neighbouring villages.

The CDC which falls under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Office is responsible for making plans and conducting operations relevant to all types of disasters in Guyana.