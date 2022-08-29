Five customers walk away with over $500,000 each as Digicel’s Summer Cash Vault promotion concludes

Kaieteur News – Excitement filled the air on Saturday as another five lucky persons were able to walk away with over $500,000 in cash as Digicel brought the curtains down on its Summer Cash Vault promotion.

The promotion was launched last month by the service provider, which said its customers had a chance to grab up to $15 million in cash.

The final Cash Vault drawing was held at the Movie Towne tarmac, where there was also a live performance by Guyana’s singing sensation, Vicandi Singh.

The five final customers of the promotion are: Maveline Johnson of Linden, Preston King of Bartica, Melessa Dabydeen of West Coast of Demerara, Abigail Garret of Soesdyke and Sherwin Goring.

By topping up with $1000 or more, they were all able to collect letters and spell the word C-A-S-H; automatically winning $500,000 each. They were also eligible for a chance to win up to $3,000,000 from the Digicel Cash Vault, where they had one minute to grab as much cash as they can.

Previous winners who also walked home with over $500,000 in cash were Germain Knight of Georgetown, Ramdai Ramnand of Berbice, Trudy Ramberan of Georgetown, Amar Persaud of Grove and Sheneza Caesar of Kwakwani. Members of the media were given an opportunity to participate in the Digicel’s promotion and win cash for themselves, without having to meet the specified requirement of the promotion.

As the Cash Vault show concluded, Digicel announced that with the upcoming Cricket Carnival, its customers will have a chance to win more prizes as the company has plans on hosting other promotions during that period.