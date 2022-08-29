Careful with dem can-tractors!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We gat contractors in Guyana. And we gat dem can-tractors. Deh gat a difference between de two. De former does do good wuk and nah rob yuh. But is fuh find dem. De latter we does call can-tractors. Dem does try fuh juk out yuh eye.

Some ah dem does give yuh one estimate before de wuk start. And when yuh agree and yuh ready fuh build, dem does give yuh another and higher estimate. And den when de wuk tekkin place, yuh does suddenly run outta materials and gat fuh buy mo materials. Dis does carry de cost even further up.

Den when de wuk done, yuh does find nuff fault. And it does cost yuh double fuh fix de prablem.

Dat is how dem can-tractors get dem label. Dem looking fuh charge yuh a jewel and a crown. When dem building fuh yuh, dem also building fuh demselves.

But some ah dem can-tractors does come in useful fuh some ah dem politician friends in de private sector. A company bin buildings a massive complex. While de building going up, de can-tractor did also building a house fuh de top daag in de company. Coincidence?

Another big one lose he wuk over some alleged arrangement he had with de can-tractors wah did building a new building fuh he company. Dat is why yuh gat be to be careful and only use contractors and not can-tractors

So yuh gat fuh know who yuh tekkin fuh do yuh wuk. Dem can-tractors gan can yuh if yuh nah careful.

Talk half, leff half.