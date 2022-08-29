Careful with dem can-tractors!

Latest update August 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – We gat contractors in Guyana. And we gat dem can-tractors. Deh gat a difference between de two. De former does do good wuk and nah rob yuh. But is fuh find dem. De latter we does call can-tractors. Dem does try fuh juk out yuh eye.
Some ah dem does give yuh one estimate before de wuk start. And when yuh agree and yuh ready fuh build, dem does give yuh another and higher estimate. And den when de wuk tekkin place, yuh does suddenly run outta materials and gat fuh buy mo materials. Dis does carry de cost even further up.
Den when de wuk done, yuh does find nuff fault. And it does cost yuh double fuh fix de prablem.
Dat is how dem can-tractors get dem label. Dem looking fuh charge yuh a jewel and a crown. When dem building fuh yuh, dem also building fuh demselves.
But some ah dem can-tractors does come in useful fuh some ah dem politician friends in de private sector. A company bin buildings a massive complex. While de building going up, de can-tractor did also building a house fuh de top daag in de company. Coincidence?
Another big one lose he wuk over some alleged arrangement he had with de can-tractors wah did building a new building fuh he company. Dat is why yuh gat be to be careful and only use contractors and not can-tractors
So yuh gat fuh know who yuh tekkin fuh do yuh wuk. Dem can-tractors gan can yuh if yuh nah careful.
Talk half, leff half.
Aug 29, 2022By Zaheer Mohamed Briton John of United We Stand Cycle Club showed grit and determination to win the senior category of the second annual Endurance Circuit championship organised by Linden Bauxite...
Aug 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022
Aug 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – Lots of things are happening in the land that should galvanise the hypocrites who are the world’s... more
Kaieteur News – The Government is playing a dangerous game. On the one hand it wants the people to accept the damning... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]