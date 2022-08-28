Semifinalists decided in both divisions

ExxonMobil U14 Football Tournament…

The quarterfinal stage of the ExxonMobil U14 Football Tournament was contested at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, yesterday, where four girls’ teams and an equal number of boys’ team secured their semifinal spots.

In the Girls division of the Petra organised event, East Ruimveldt, New Central High, Charlestown and New Campbellville are the semifinalists while the Boys Division saw West Ruimveldt, Ann’s Grove, Cummings Lodge and Charlestown book their semifinal places.

For the ladies, a third-minute Akeela Hazel goal was the decider East Ruimveldt needed to get past West Ruimveldt.

New Central High was the next to advance when they won 3 – 2 on penalty kicks following a nil all stalemate at the regulation time whistle.

Charlestown then confirmed their spot after Dolphin failed to field a team at game time.

New Campbellville steamrolled their way into the next round with a 4 – 1 triumph over Ann’s Grove. Michesha Osbourne led the way with a hat-trick scoring in the 3rd, 7th and 9th minutes while Jorcialy Sallina supported with a 43rd minute goal. Ann’s Grove’s lone goal was scored by Keshaiya Tixey, also in the eventful 43rd minute.

The Boys…

In the opening two matches for the Boys Division, West Ruimveldt needled New Central High with Ronaldo Ramdass providing the decider in the 40th minute while the match that was run simultaneously saw Ann’s Grove sail into the semifinal with a 3 – 0 win over East Ruimveldt. Their goals were scored by Isaiah Pellew (16’, 26’) and Akeyl Nedd (49’).

Cummings Lodge dominated Dolphin 5 – 2 to advance. An all-round performance from the victors had goals coming from Tyrel Walcott (34’), Rovin Henry (32’), Duquan Thom (38’, 40’), Montell Marks (42’) while Dolphin’s goal scorers were Jason Sandiford (33’) and Malachai Gowen (36’).

Charlestown also advanced from a goal-filled match against North Ruimveldt that ended 5 – 1. Nicholas Nieuelder (8’, 30’) once again led the scoring for Charlestown with support coming from Colwin Kissoon (40’, 42’) and Dequan Cox (39’). North Ruimveldt’s lone goal was scored by Dalon Wray (11’).