Oil blocks auction, robust auditing, close monitoring of oil expenses and apartheid state

Encouraging Events, Disturbing Developments

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News – The Opposition is showing some muscle in oil matters. It would encourage if this is for the long-term good of all Guyana, and not something that the Opposition feels is good for the prospects of the group. The Opposition took three positions recently, which all have much to them.

The first was that the Vice President should not be involved in the auction of upcoming oil blocks. I agree. For anything and anywhere touched by the Vice President has always come out wrong. Things don’t add up, billions are misspent, results far from what was promised, expected. Hence, it is best if the Vice President is totally separated from the auction(s). This isn’t a real hurdle for him because he has willing henchmen to do his bidding, and they also don’t impress on the side of principle or what is patriotic. His henchmen know what pleases the Vice President, improves the bottom line of people and places outside the national Treasury. I urge President Ali: sir, let’s get this series of auctions right, please let’s ensure that the most is had from the auction process, and that Guyanese benefit. Keep the Hon. Vice President out of the picture.

The second and third pieces of wisdom that came from the Opposition included that there be robust auditing and monitoring of oil companies’ expenses. Bluntly, the leaders of oil companies would rob the dead, even their own grandmothers. They are that greedy, and in Guyana, they have a ‘packoo.’ I have doubts that we are going to get any kind of quality auditing done, given the people leading that charge. I was encouraged that we were going to have a forensic audit of the US$9B, then that quickly crumbled. The whole arrangement and announcement smelled of a quid pro quo. In other words, deliver a rubberstamped, ‘top-top’ audit, and everybody lives happily after. Political leaders get to claim and cavort with a completed audit (not worth the name), and those delivering get to bank their rewards. I started out with a ‘wait-and-see’ attitude, only for that to be dashed. Because when the man in charge of this multi-billion American dollar audit could publicly take the premature position that reports of the oil companies overcharging and overbilling are misleading, I recognise that our goose was already cooked before it was even caught.

How could any open-minded Guyanese say that claims of possible inflating of expenses by oil companies are misleading? The audit has to keep a clear head, while not discounting anything. But when such a skewed approach is taken so premeditatedly, then I make the bold claim that there is no audit, but a whitewash. It is one for appearances, and nothing else. Oil companies have long tricked, deceived, and robbed poor coloured societies wherever they operate. Those here are no angels. They are still due a fair audit. Identically, Guyanese are also entitled to a robust audit, given the American billions at stake, and I insist openly: ExxonMobil has not been straight with us, so the greatest watchfulness with this so-called audit is vital. Guyanese auditors can show what they are made of; or they can manifest how much they bargain for themselves. Further, there must be some process, where Guyana is closely associated with expense management and monitoring, as such unfold; keeps oil companies honest.

Last, this matter of an apartheid state in Guyana has burned holes in the consciousness of Indo-Guyanese. It is similar to what Burnham practised, while he powerfully said that no such thing occurred. Those cherished, those condemned; therefore, there is Little Guyana in Richmond Hill, and other Little Guyana(s) elsewhere. It got so bad that even his own people fled. What we have today is an apartheid state, with discrimination and different strokes for different people, especially Black Guyanese. Let’s face it. I face it. I know it. I have lived with it before, and I moved. It is here in Guyana today in the public service, in contract awards, in relief monies. Remember: having been close to it, I recognise it. My conscience is still intact. Fellow Guyanese: don’t pretend blindness, deafness.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)