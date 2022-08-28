Monkeypox: Questions and Myths answered

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – As you may know by now, Guyana registered its first case of Monkeypox this past week. It was inevitable given the pattern of spread of this virus. However, just like when COVID-19 started, there are many questions and myths that are being peddled about this virus. Today, I will attempt to answer some commonly asked questions and myths being peddled about this disease.

Will it cause another pandemic?

Based on the evidence available and the behavioural patterns of the virus, there is no threat of a pandemic occurring from Monkeypox. It spreads too slowly and the mode of transmission negates the risk of it spreading at a rapid, pandemic-like way.

Is its only spread through the LGBTQ population?

Monkeypox is spread mainly through the following means:

Direct contact with Monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with Monkeypox.

Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with Monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions of someone infected with Monkeypox.

Oral, anal, and vaginal sex or touching the genitals or anus of a person with Monkeypox.

Hugging, massage, and kissing an infected person.

Prolonged face-to-face contact with an infected person.

Touching fabrics and objects during sex that were used by a person with Monkeypox and that have not been disinfected.

As you can see from the modes of transmission, anyone can become infected with Monkeypox, no matter their sexual orientation. However, the disease has so far shown a high prevalence in the “men that have sex with men” population leading to the stigma that it can only infect this population alone.

Is it more infectious and deadly than COVID-19?

While Monkeypox lesions can look similar to Smallpox lesions, Monkeypox infections are much milder, and are only very rarely fatal. The outbreak started a year ago and there have been 47,000 infections and 13 deaths from the disease thus far. After its first year of spread, there were already 80 million infections and 1.7 million deaths from COVID-19. So, it is safe to say that so far, Monkeypox is much milder and less infectious than COVID-19. That being said, the symptoms can be severe in some patients, as well as painful and very unpleasant, so it’s wise to try to avoid an infection.

Will wearing mask give the needed protection from this virus?

As mentioned, Monkeypox is spread mainly by coming into direct contact with an infected individual. It is not spread through the air unless someone inhales large amounts of respiratory droplets from an infected individual. This can only occur with prolonged close face-to-face contact with an infected person. Therefore, mask wearing will only protect from this specific form of exposure and is not the main means of prevention. Avoiding high-risk sexual behaviour and unnecessary skin-to-skin contact with individuals is the still the main form of decreasing one’s risk of being infected.

Can you get Monkeypox from being in a crowd?

Unlike COVID-19, Monkeypox is not known to linger in the air, and it is not nearly as infectious. Additionally, Monkeypox does not spread during short periods of shared airspace with someone infected with it. So, walking through a crowded restaurant or store is not sufficient to contract the virus. However, if you are in a tight space with prolonged person-to-person contact, like at a crowded music venue or club, your risk of contracting Monkeypox from an infected individual slightly increases.

Life with Monkeypox will not be as restrictive as it was with COVID-19. However, we should not ignore the disease altogether; educate yourself and help spread the correct information about this new outbreak.