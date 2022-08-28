GNBS DECENTRALISING VERIFICATION, PRODUCT MONITORING SERVICES

==GNBS IN FOCUS==

Kaieteur News – As the National Standards Body, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is tasked with ensuring consumers and stakeholders get quality products and services across the country, through our Verification, Product Inspection, Certification, and other core services. These services directly impact businesses, accelerating their growth and development while improving efficiency. As such, the GNBS is committed to working towards increasing its capacity and expanding its services to meet clients’ needs.

In this regard, the GNBS will be opening three new offices this year. Commencing in Region Five (5) in September, the Bureau will be opening its eighth sub-office at Fort Wellington. This will be followed by the opening of a sub-office at Mabaruma in Region One (1) and a spanking new facility in Lethem, Region Nine (9). These offices will add to our other locations at Anna- Regina (Region Two), Vreed-en-Hoop (Region Three), New Amsterdam and Skeldon (Region Six), Bartica (Region Seven) and Mahdia (Region Eight).

At these offices, the GNBS offers the verification of all measuring instruments used in trade. These include scales, masses, petrol pumps, bulk meters, weigh bridge scales, tanker wagons, flow meters, moisture meters, breathalysers, speedguns and electricity meters, to ensure consumers receive accurate measurements. This is mandated under the Weights and Measures Act of 1981.

Additionally, Inspectors at the regional offices are responsible for monitoring the seventeen (17) categories of products which falls under the purview of the GNBS. These include; Electrical and Electronic Appliances, Weighing and Measuring Devices, Textiles, Garments, Footwear, Safety Helmets, Safety Matches, Tyres, Gas Stoves, Cigarettes, PVC Pipes, Furniture, Toys and Playthings, Christmas Trees and Decorative Lighting, Cellular Phones, Gold Articles and Electrical Equipment and Fittings. These items are monitored to ensure that they are properly labelled, safe for human use and includes key information on the origin of the product.

Previously, Inspectors travelled from Georgetown to conduct these services in outlying regions. However, the COVID-19 pandemic with related travel restrictions highlighted the need to provide these services at the communities’ convenience.

In keeping with the Bureau’s strategic plan and vision, the GNBS with support from the Government of Guyana aims to expand its operations across every region of our country. This is in accordance with the development of the National Quality Infrastructure to foster sustainable socio-economic development and consumer protection. The final regional office is set to open in Linden, Region Ten (10) in the coming year.

Meanwhile, the organisation is working to improve its capacity to serve the expanding oil and gas sector from its Georgetown head office. Just this week, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce signed a $2.5B contract with NABI Construction Inc. for a new laboratory facility for the Bureau. This facility will be of international standard with adequate space to perform required tests, aid in the delivery of increased calibration services, and afford the bureau the ability to maintain its ISO accreditation.

The GNBS is consistently working to serve Guyanese and those businesses which have since joined the local business sector.

For further information on the services offered at our Georgetown head office or at the Regional offices, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66. You can also visit the GNBS Facebook and Instagram pages for regular updates, WhatsApp us on 692-4627 or call our hotline number- 219-0069.