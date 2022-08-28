GFF hosts Extraordinary Congress…

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday, during their Extraordinary Congress were successful in revising their statutes and approving such.

The anticipation of the move on the GFF’s part had attracted lots of talk in recent weeks, with the Federation moving to assert that the statute revision is in alignment with FIFA and CONCACAF.

This was disclosed during a press briefing following the Congress at the GFF’s National Training Center, Providence on Saturday.

“I think one of the points that I really should emphasize is that throughout this entire process, we had the full support, guidance and oversight of FIFA and CONCACAF. There is no stage in this revision process, that the GFF acted outside of the oversight or involvement of FIFA and CONCACAF, to the extent that the final draft of the statutes that was sent to the members, were also sent to FIFA and CONCACAF for the legal team to examine,” GFF President Wayne Forde declared on Saturday.

He added, “To examine it and to ensure that even the suggestions and the amendments that came from membership during the consultation did not stray from the alignment that FIFA and CONCACAF sought to achieve in the revision of the statutes.”

According to reports, 15 members voted for the change in statutes, one abstained and one voted against.

In the same breath, the GFF President went on to speak on the importance of the new statutes that will be undertaken by the Federation.

Forde shared, “The statute revision process is one that is essential to establishing a firm and sturdy platform for Guyana’s football. We believe that the football machinery across the globe is being modernized and it’s important that our statutes gives us the opportunity to modernize our football and to grow at the pace that the other parts of the world are, in-fact, growing.”

The topic of alignment also transcended to One CONCACAF’s Howard McIntosh’s remarks, as disclosed that Guyana is not the only country to make such a move in recent times.

“There are some members of your fraternity that speak to the fact that the statutes are being done for some other reason, than reason the reason that it is being done for. This is not an exercise unique to Guyana, at all,” McIntosh said.

“To the contrary, all 211 countries within FIFA and 41 countries in CONCACAF have to do this alignment. It’s really an alignment with international best practices that allow for good governance. It’s really very simple and very straightforward.

The GFF went on to disclose that the entire revised statutes will soon become available.