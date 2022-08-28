FFTP donates specialised beds to Region 6

Latest update August 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A donation of 100 specialised beds with complementing mattresses was recently handed over to the Region Six health services, compliments of Food for the Poor, Guyana Inc. (FFTP).
Receiving the endowment was Regional Health Officer, Dr. Vishalya Sharma who said she is “very excited to be the beneficiary of the donation” thus expressed sincere gratitude to representatives of FFTP.
While no price tag was affixed, Dr. Sharma said that it is a “valuable donation.”
She said that while the primary focus for the beds will be the National Psychiatric Hospital, other hospitals and regional centres within the Region will also benefit.
FFTP representatives said that they had met with officials of the Ministry of Health in May 2022 and a request was made for them to visit the psychiatric hospital. During that visit, the institution’s needs were raised and FFTP had promised to ensure that the essential needs of the hospital, patients and staff are met.
FFTP said that it will continue to be committed to the health sector and the citizens of Guyana.
