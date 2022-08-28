Eat like royalty from ‘Royal Lucy’s Grill & Juice’

==Cuisine Culture==

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – For two years now, ‘Royal Lucy’s Grill & Juice’ has been delivering to its customers nothing but mouthwatering combos and savoury lunch specials, and this is complemented by the royal treatment they receive.

The family-oriented business offers customers 11 combos and lunch specials, which are updated daily. Recently, customers were intrigued by the re-launch of the wings and sides combo, allowing them to choose either four or six pieces of wings and in any of the available flavour of their choice – of course, there is spicy honey barbecue, jerk sauce, sweet red chili, Parmesan garlic sauce, sweet and spicy barbecue and honey mustard.

Added to this, customers can choose three or four sides – 3 inch burger, loaded hotdog, taco, spicy or regular fries, baked cheese cream potato, corn and carrot rice, Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta, Garlic butter pasta, Italian pasta, Rasta pasta, cream potato, mac and cheese, sliders, vegetable rice, and chicken salad.

If you prefer the combos’ menu, then there is the taco, burger, wrap, loaded fries and loaded hotdog to choose from. Also, on the menu, there are several mega-mix specials and the oh so scrumptious Lucy’s mix special combo.

You will be happy to know too that all combos come with a refreshing bottle of local fruit juice.

When I choose to feast on Royal Lucy’s meals, I often opt for the wings and sides or burger and taco combos, which are all very affordable price and satisfying. The dishes are always packed with flavour!

Royal Lucy’s Grill is currently operating from its home-based kitchen, and orders can be picked up or delivered. The pick-up location is at D’Andadre Street, Newtown, between Republic and De Abreu Street, Georgetown.

Opening time is 12noon to 7pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

The owner, 23-year-old Sheneeza Tiffany McCurdy, said that cooking is not just a hobby but a passion for her.

McCurdy stated that her love for cooking started to grow immensely when she was placed in the Home Economics stream during her time at the Tutorial High School, in Georgetown “Home Economics and Food & Nutrition were my favourite of all time, especially the particles, it wasn’t an easy journey but Ms. Arthur and Ms. Clarke were there guiding me throughout.

Never in my wildest dreams, five years ago, I would’ve thought I’d reach here in such a short time,” McCurdy added.

She shared that her fiancé, Christopher J. Ogleton and her mother, Shonette S. Paul Hussain, both co-owners, inspired her to start the food business.

“My fiancé always asked what I was passionate about and I told him and we worked hard every day and night to get where we are today and we’re still working to keep our customers and potential customers happy and satisfied,” she said.

According to McCurdy, she started her business back in April of 2020. They started off just doing lunch specials on Saturdays and their customer base, she said, grew in a short time span. They started to get a high demand for other foods and that’s when they introduced the wings combo which expanded into the burger combos, then the taco combos, and the other items on the menu.

These days, she puts her all into creating meals in her quest to continuously offer customers quality food.

She has come to learn too that “One item isn’t popular for too long, and would usually fluctuate, one time it would be burger combo, then wrap combo or the Taco combo.”

The owner of the fast-food outlet noted that her long term goal is to have ‘Royal Lucy’s Grill & Juice’ be known not only for its savoury dishes but for the way customers are treated like royalty.

The 23-year-old also noted that she has plans to expand her business to a place where her customers can dine and enjoy A+ meals at affordable prices with great customer service.

To place your order from Royal Lucy’s Grill & Juice, check them out on Facebook and Instagram @Royal Lucy’s Grill & Juice’ or call or message them on WhatsApp @ + 592 651-0012.

(To share any useful information, please can contact me via email: [email protected] or phone number: + 1(592) 694-1862)