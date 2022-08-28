Dem pulling lots fuh get lots!

Kaieteur News – In dis modern age, dem boys see people having to attend wan event weh dem gat fuh push dem hand in a bag fuh see which house lot dem gan get.

But in dis day and age yuh still gat fuh push yuh hand in bag? Dem gat randomiser programmes pon de internet wah can do dat within seconds. All dat money wah spend fuh bring people together coulda save if dem bin use dem computer fuh randomly assign house lots.

But if dem bin use computer, dem people mighta seh de system get rig and dat de guvament set de computer fuh give dem friend de best lots. Yuh can’t please Guyanese. Dat is why yuh gat to waste money and people time fuh push hand in bag.

But wah mek dem boys vex is when dem learn bout de accident in which de bridegroom get kill. De man only marry a couple days and meet in accident in West Coast Berbice and dead.

Wah mek dem boys vex is when dem learn dat he had to go to town to get de marriage register. Yuh mean in dis day and age, people from outta town, gat to travel to town fuh sign paper fuh get dem marriage register? If dat is true, dat nah right at all.

Dem boys use to remember seeing long lines outside de passport office. People use to come from all over fuh get dem passport. People did asking why dem can’t get de passport weh de living but nobody did bother with dem. Dat is one reason de PPP/C did lose de elections in 2015. Dem nah bin acting pon de people concerns.

Den de Coalition guvament come in and dem start to resolve de issuing of passports. If yuh live in Berbice, yuh nah had to travel to town to get passport.

Dat is how it should wuk fuh passports and fuh register marriage.

