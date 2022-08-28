Latest update August 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops matching “chopped out” doors to stripped cars found in backlands

Aug 28, 2022 Peeping Tom

Kaieteur News – As detectives work diligently to dismantle an East Bank Demerara (EBD) carjacking ring, some of them are presently “matching chopped out car doors” to see if they belong to the seven stolen cars that were recently discovered in the backlands along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Randy Fraser.

Stanford ford

The chopped out car doors were found after investigators were able to secure more information about the gang’s operations while grilling five suspected carjackers they had captured.

So far, ranks have been able to place the suspected carjackers before the court and they were being remanded to prison on a number of charges. The defendants are Jason Harry, an ex-cop suspected to be the mastermind; Jomain Watson, Toney Jerrick, Stanford Ford and Randy Fraser.

New information received by investigators had led them to recover several car doors stashed at a location along the highway and they believe that the doors belong to a number of cars either hijacked or stolen by the EBD carjacking ring.

Jomain Watson

Toney Jerrick

However, while they look for more areas to recover the shells of stolen vehicles, they will be “matching them” up to see if they might belong to the seven stripped cars they found on Wednesday last at St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Long Creek.

Police made a breakthrough after one of the gang members on last Tuesday evening lured a Green Ice taxi driver into a trap at Dookie Road, Soesdyke, EBD, to hijack his new model Toyota Allion motorcar.

The bandit posing as a passenger had hired the car and told him that he wanted to go to the Timehri Police Station but as they were almost there, he changed his location to Dookie Road. There the bandit and some other accomplices hijacked the taxi driver at gunpoint and also stole his cellphone and other valuables.

Jason Harry

The next day, cops received a tip that someone was selling a car bumper. That information led them to the home of one of the now captured suspects where they found a 9MM pistol, some car lights and bumpers.

He was arrested and later disclosed the locations where police found seven stolen cars and the new model Allion which was hijacked from the Green Ice taxi driver.

According to detectives, they were lucky enough to find that car intact because the rest were only shells with the engine – the other key parts were gone.

While exiting one of the locations, they were able to apprehend two more suspects who were allegedly on their way to strip the Green Ice taxi driver’s car.

Their investigation took them to Kuru Kururu Village along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway where they nabbed two more suspects and seized a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) shirt and a bullet proof vest.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Today Blunt

Sports

GFF hosts Extraordinary Congress…

GFF hosts Extraordinary Congress…

Aug 28, 2022

  The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday, during their Extraordinary Congress were successful in revising their statutes and approving such. The anticipation of the move on the GFF’s...
Read More
Semifinalists decided in both divisions

Semifinalists decided in both divisions

Aug 28, 2022

GCB donates over a million dollars worth of Cricket Gear to EBCA

GCB donates over a million dollars worth of...

Aug 28, 2022

Minister Ramson tells participants to be the best

Minister Ramson tells participants to be the best

Aug 28, 2022

GFF facilitates Jamaican scholarships to four youth players

GFF facilitates Jamaican scholarships to four...

Aug 28, 2022

Nexgen GolFun Camp successfully wraps up

Nexgen GolFun Camp successfully wraps up

Aug 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]