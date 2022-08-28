Cops matching “chopped out” doors to stripped cars found in backlands

Kaieteur News – As detectives work diligently to dismantle an East Bank Demerara (EBD) carjacking ring, some of them are presently “matching chopped out car doors” to see if they belong to the seven stolen cars that were recently discovered in the backlands along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The chopped out car doors were found after investigators were able to secure more information about the gang’s operations while grilling five suspected carjackers they had captured.

So far, ranks have been able to place the suspected carjackers before the court and they were being remanded to prison on a number of charges. The defendants are Jason Harry, an ex-cop suspected to be the mastermind; Jomain Watson, Toney Jerrick, Stanford Ford and Randy Fraser.

New information received by investigators had led them to recover several car doors stashed at a location along the highway and they believe that the doors belong to a number of cars either hijacked or stolen by the EBD carjacking ring.

However, while they look for more areas to recover the shells of stolen vehicles, they will be “matching them” up to see if they might belong to the seven stripped cars they found on Wednesday last at St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Long Creek.

Police made a breakthrough after one of the gang members on last Tuesday evening lured a Green Ice taxi driver into a trap at Dookie Road, Soesdyke, EBD, to hijack his new model Toyota Allion motorcar.

The bandit posing as a passenger had hired the car and told him that he wanted to go to the Timehri Police Station but as they were almost there, he changed his location to Dookie Road. There the bandit and some other accomplices hijacked the taxi driver at gunpoint and also stole his cellphone and other valuables.

The next day, cops received a tip that someone was selling a car bumper. That information led them to the home of one of the now captured suspects where they found a 9MM pistol, some car lights and bumpers.

He was arrested and later disclosed the locations where police found seven stolen cars and the new model Allion which was hijacked from the Green Ice taxi driver.

According to detectives, they were lucky enough to find that car intact because the rest were only shells with the engine – the other key parts were gone.

While exiting one of the locations, they were able to apprehend two more suspects who were allegedly on their way to strip the Green Ice taxi driver’s car.

Their investigation took them to Kuru Kururu Village along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway where they nabbed two more suspects and seized a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) shirt and a bullet proof vest.