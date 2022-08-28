Continuation… Dumbbell exercises for beginners

==The Fit-Nest==

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Weight training, as we know, can play a major role in helping you lose weight and tone your body, however, if you are new to this type of exercise, it is imperative that you include proper form to ensure you get maximum benefits from your efforts.

In this week’s column, we continue from last week’s publication where we shared five exercises you can do at home using dumbbells. Remember that if you are new to weight training, it is recommended that you start off with a comfortable pair of dumbbells to avoid injuries. As your body becomes acquainted, you may increase the weight.

For these exercises, you will need a mat and a comfortable pair of dumbbells.

Front Squats

First, stand in an up-right position, with your feet about shoulder width apart. Fold your elbows so that the dumbbells are held in front of your chest with your palms facing your body. Keep your head up and shoulders locked and slowly bring your hips down while pushing out your hips (squat).

Make sure your knees don’t cave in during this exercise. In other words, they should not be touching as you lower your body and ensure your heels stay on the ground. As you squat, keep the dumbbells in the same position.

Loaded glute bridge

For the glute bridge, you’ll need to lay on the floor and use a single dumbbell. Bring your heels closer to your butt and hold the dumbbell in place at your hip. Press your heels into the ground, lifting your hip off the floor. Hold the position for about two to three second before bringing your weight back to the floor.

Neutral Chest Press

Grab your other dumbbell and get back to the floor for chest presses. Lie on your back and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Maintain a neutral grip and begin with your arms straight, directly above you. Your palms should be facing each other. Next, bend your elbows and lower your arms to the side of your body so the dumbbells lie just above your chest. Pause and then lift your arms to repeat.

French Press

For the French press, stand with your feet slightly apart, holding one dumbbell with both your hands. Grip the weights above your head and keep your shoulder tight. Next, bend your elbow, lowering the dumbbell behind you, bending your elbows. Bring the weight back to the top of your head, stretching your arms all the way out in the process.

Pull through

For this exercise get into a plank position and keep your wrists in line with your shoulders. Using a single dumbbell, take your right hand and pull it through from your left side. Place your hand back into its position and repeat on either side.

Skull crusher

Now this exercise may sound scary but I assure you it is not, that is, unless you drop your dumbbells! For the skull crusher, grab a comfortable dumbbell and lie on your back. Bring your heels close to your butt and hold the dumbbell with both your hands above your head.

Lower your wrist, bringing the dumbbell close to your head, moving only your elbows. Be sure to keep your shoulders locked.

Overhead sit-up

Another great dumbbell exercise you can try is the overhead sit-up. Remain lying on the floor and keep your heels close to your butt. Hold one of the dumbbells above your head and lift your back off the ground, bringing your chest close to your knees. Keep your arms elevated with the weight in both your hands. Return to the floor and repeat.