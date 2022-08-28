Commander of U.S. Southern Command to visit Guyana  

Latest update August 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), is slated to visit Guyana from August 29 to 31, 2022 to meet with government and defense leaders for talks on the bilateral security partnership between the United States and Guyana.
This is according to a US Embassy release which revealed that Richardson is visiting Guyana 10 months after assuming duties as SOUTHCOM’s commander and nearly five months after meeting with Caribbean defense and public-security leaders during the 2022 Caribbean Nations Security Conference in April in Bridgetown, Barbados.
During her two-day stay in Georgetown, she will meet with U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch, President of Guyana His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Guyana Defence Forces (GDF) Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess.
Richardson will also join Guyana’s First Lady Arya Ali and Ambassador Lynch in welcoming participants of the Caribbean Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Conference, which Guyana will host from August 29 to September 1, 2022 in partnership with the Florida National Guard.
The United States and Guyana have a longstanding history of security cooperation. The defense partnership between the two countries includes collaboration against regional threats and challenges, capacity-building exercises, bilateral training, expertise exchanges, events fostering the inclusion of women in defense and security missions, and professional development engagements.
SOUTHCOM is one of the Department of Defense’s six geographically focused unified commands with responsibility for security cooperation with defense and public-security forces in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.
