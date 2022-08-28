Latest update August 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Commander of U.S. Southern Command to visit Guyana  

Aug 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – U.S. Army General Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), is slated to visit Guyana from August 29 to 31, 2022 to meet with government and defense leaders for talks on the bilateral security partnership between the United States and Guyana.

U.S. Army General Laura Richardson

This is according to a US Embassy release which revealed that Richardson is visiting Guyana 10 months after assuming duties as SOUTHCOM’s commander and nearly five months after meeting with Caribbean defense and public-security leaders during the 2022 Caribbean Nations Security Conference in April in Bridgetown, Barbados.

During her two-day stay in Georgetown, she will meet with U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch, President of Guyana His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Guyana Defence Forces (GDF) Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

Richardson will also join Guyana’s First Lady Arya Ali and Ambassador Lynch in welcoming participants of the Caribbean Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Conference, which Guyana will host from August 29 to September 1, 2022 in partnership with the Florida National Guard.

The United States and Guyana have a longstanding history of security cooperation. The defense partnership between the two countries includes collaboration against regional threats and challenges, capacity-building exercises, bilateral training, expertise exchanges, events fostering the inclusion of women in defense and security missions, and professional development engagements.

SOUTHCOM is one of the Department of Defense’s six geographically focused unified commands with responsibility for security cooperation with defense and public-security forces in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Today Blunt

Sports

GFF hosts Extraordinary Congress…

GFF hosts Extraordinary Congress…

Aug 28, 2022

  The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday, during their Extraordinary Congress were successful in revising their statutes and approving such. The anticipation of the move on the GFF’s...
Read More
Semifinalists decided in both divisions

Semifinalists decided in both divisions

Aug 28, 2022

GCB donates over a million dollars worth of Cricket Gear to EBCA

GCB donates over a million dollars worth of...

Aug 28, 2022

Minister Ramson tells participants to be the best

Minister Ramson tells participants to be the best

Aug 28, 2022

GFF facilitates Jamaican scholarships to four youth players

GFF facilitates Jamaican scholarships to four...

Aug 28, 2022

Nexgen GolFun Camp successfully wraps up

Nexgen GolFun Camp successfully wraps up

Aug 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]