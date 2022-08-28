Businessman surrenders after stabbing reputed wife to death over text messages

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast of Demerara are currently investigating the death of a 28-year-old mother of one who was killed at the hands of her reputed husband on Friday night, who has since surrendered and confessed to police.

Dead is Tasina Dazzel, a housewife of Lot 46 Ujamma Housing Scheme, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara, who was reportedly killed sometime around 23:35hrs.

According to police, Dazzel and the 36-year-old businessman shared a common law relationship and they would often have domestic issues. However, the woman never made any report regarding this, police revealed.

On the night of the incident, one of Dazzel’s cousins, a 33-year-old female relative of the same area, who was also her neighbour, was awoken to her screaming.

She told police that after hearing the screams, she immediately opened her door and upon doing so, she saw Dazzel running out of her yard and onto her bridge where she later collapsed.

Shortly after, her reputed husband exited the house and joined a minibus where he made good his escape.

When investigators arrived on the scene, Dazzel’s motionless body was examined and multiple stab wounds were seen. Her body was later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 36-year-old suspect, police informed, later turned himself in at the Turkeyen Police Station, where he was arrested and taken to the Sparendaam Police Station.

Kaieteur News was informed on Saturday by Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, that 13 stab wounds were observed on the victim’s body. He shared that the suspect when he arrived at the Turkeyen Police Station had indicated to police that he had just killed his reputed wife.

According to the Crime Chief, when the suspect was escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station, he claimed that he went through the deceased’s phone and saw that she was conversing with another male.

This then led to an argument during which the suspect alleged that Dazzel picked up a knife and stabbed him to his left middle finger. The man reported further that he took the knife away from the woman and then stabbed her several times about her body.

As investigation continues into the fatal incident, Dazzel’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.