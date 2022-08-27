Underdog win Khemraj dominoes tourney

Underdog chalked up 89 games to win the Gurnauth Khemraj dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar, Good Success, Wakenaam.

Allstar and V Net were tied on 64 games.

Underdog were led by Mohamed Zafrul with the maximum 18 games while Ejaz Mohamed made 17 and Amit Ramnarine 13.

Salim Chan made 15 games for Allstar while Gurnauth Khemraj and Mohamed Kalam scored 11 each.

Khalid Zaman top scored for V Net with 17 games while Shafdar Ali made 14 and Andrew Osborne 11. Mohamed Zafrul was named man of the match.

