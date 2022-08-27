Underdog win Khemraj dominoes tourney

Latest update August 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2022 Sports
Underdog chalked up 89 games to win the Gurnauth Khemraj dominoes competition which was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar, Good Success, Wakenaam.
Allstar and V Net were tied on 64 games.
Underdog were led by Mohamed Zafrul with the maximum 18 games while Ejaz Mohamed made 17 and Amit Ramnarine 13.
Salim Chan made 15 games for Allstar while Gurnauth Khemraj and Mohamed Kalam scored 11 each.
Khalid Zaman top scored for V Net with 17 games while Shafdar Ali made 14 and Andrew Osborne 11. Mohamed Zafrul was named man of the match.
–
Aug 27, 2022Abu Guyana are the latest embrace Strikers Sports Club Summer Special All Female Dominoes tourney initiative by donating the first prize trophy which is slated for tomorrow August 27 at Strikers...
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – One of the most gratifying moments for me living in Guyana is when people derogate me using asinine... more
Kaieteur News – There used to be a time when the police would carry out campaigns against unlighted bicycles. In most... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]