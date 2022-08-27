TKR dismantle Guyana to claim first victory

The 6IXTY Men’s Competition…

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) outplayed the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) when the two sides met for the first time in the inaugural 6ixty Men’s Competition yesterday, at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Guyana won the toss and gave the opposition the opportunity to strike first. TKR rallied to 95 – 4 from their 60 deliveries then defended well to restrict the GAW to 48 – 6 from 49 balls, to win by a massive 47-run margin.

With a target of 96 set for victory, the Guyana Amazon Warrior got off to a miserable start losing Shai Hope (1) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (5) in the first and second overs, respectively. At the start of the third over Guyana were 11 – 2 with Heinrich Klassen and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle.

Six runs later, the captain Hetmyer (2), clipped one to square leg off Jayden Seales and ended up with a very soft dismissal. The new batsman, Colin Ingram (1), did not last long either as he edged one to the wicketkeeper Tim Seifert to put Guyana in deeper misery at 20 – 4 from 27 balls.

Heinrich (25 not out) did the bulk of the scoring for the GAW while Odean Smith (8) was the fifth wicket to fall with the score on 41. Keemo Paul (4) was the last wicket to fall in Guyana’s defeat with 11 balls left to face.

For TKR’s attack, Ravi Rampaul and Jayden Seales had two wickets each while Anderson Phillip and Terrence Hinds accounted for the other two wickets to fall.

Earlier, it was a battle upfront against the mixture of pace and spin for TKR openers, Tim Seifert and Tion Webster, but the two persevered before the first wicket fell to Odean Smith with the score on 46 from 33 balls.

Seifert departed for 11 from 14 before Webster (27 from 22) also lost his wicket to Smith on the final ball of the sixth over.

Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein were the two new batsmen, but the latter was clean bowled on the first delivery faced from Waqar Salamkheil. TKR were then 51 – 3.

Terrence Hinds played the perfect role for the Trinidadian side with Russell at the other end. In the last 21 balls, the pair added 43 runs as Russell was left unbeaten on 11 while Hinds (23), who destroyed Ronsford Beaton in the final over, was caught behind on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Seekkuge Prasanna then entered and clubbed Beaton for six off the final ball as TKR ended on 95 – 4 from their allotted overs.

Smith finished with two wickets while Beaton and Salamkheil claimed one wicket each.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Warriors will face their Barbadian counterparts, the Royals, in match eight today at the same venue from 12:30 hrs.