Some Indians and Africans here are unfit to lead even a donkey

Kaieteur News – One of the most gratifying moments for me living in Guyana is when people derogate me using asinine replies that show Guyanese just how unfit many of those who speak on behalf of us are.

In Thursday’s letter pages of this newspaper, former head of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Lelon Saul after a lengthy insult on my character wrote the following: “Mr. Kissoon might be qualified in sociology and other areas but that certainly does not qualify him to advocate for Afro-Guyanese especially since his experiences significantly differ from those of this ethnic grouping.”

The most commonsensical reply to that is, why because a person is Amerindian or Indian or African in this land they are automatically endowed with the mental and political qualification to speak on behalf of the ethnic community they originated from?

Saul went on: “Kissoon has a long history of attacking Afro Guyanese, especially those who are stridently advocating for equal rights, justice, and equitable distribution of the nation’s patrimony. An analysis of his writings clearly endorses his sanctimonious objectives and solidifies the widespread suspicion that he has little or no intention of highlighting the true plight of Afro-Guyanese. He persistently wields a vitriolic pen in his bid to demoralise Black leaders the likes of Dr. David Hinds, Dr. Clive Thomas, Lincoln Lewis, and Trevor Benn, among others.”

What Saul left out deliberately and of course has not been able to deceive African Guyanese is that I have a long history of criticising all kinds of ethnic leaders. To suit his purpose, which is the stratagem of all anti-government Black leaders here is that he emphasises Black leaders only.

Let me be pellucid in my grammar, vocabulary and delivery. I make at an absolute level, no apologies for critical words on the Black leaders Saul named above. I have every intention to continue to expose them and denounce them once my lawyers clear me of libelous contents. They and Mr. Saul can expect that today, tomorrow and in the future. I have no intention of being silent on educating my fellow Guyanese on personalities who are unfit to lead them.

I don’t think my eyesight has deteriorated that I cannot recognise the ethnicity of people who come up to me with words of encouragement when I take a critical look at African leaders who continue to fail Black people.

I hereby inform Saul and all those leaders who purport to speak for Black people that you do not speak for them too. And how do I know this? Because I meet these honest folks all the time and I know how they feel about Black leaders who have betrayed them.

Here now are some words for African Guyanese who have to be careful when some people from the African race in Guyana try to use them for propagandistic reason. Mr. Saul mentions Trevor Benn. It is not Freddie Kissoon who is opposing Mr. Benn’s continuation as head of the Public Service Credit Union. All the rejectionists are African Guyanese.

Freddie Kissoon was not in the audience in Buxton two weeks ago when Mr. Winston Jordan was continuously asked from among the audience what the PNC government did for Black people. The audience consisted of African Guyanese only. Please see my column of Sunday last titled, “African Guyanese are rejecting their so-called leader.”

Freddie Kissoon is not in the Rastafari Council. All the members of the Rastafari Council consist of African Guyanese. That organisation has issued a statement that is severely critical of the Guyana branch of the Decade of the Peoples of African Descent. The tongue-lashing is also directed to Vincent Alexander. Please see my column yesterday.

I don’t know why Mr. Saul mentions Dr. Clive Thomas. That was a self-destructive intervention. Dr. Thomas was the head of the state assets recovery agency when that body was paying millions of dollars monthly to a super-rich Indian family for office rental whose business practice this columnist once denounced. For more on this please see my column of Tuesday, July 12, 2022. “The reason I am on social media.”

I could go on but I think African Guyanese who read the four examples here know how to separate the sheep from the goat. The problem with anti-government African leaders in this country is that they have a low opinion of the African race not only in Guyana but in the world.

They feel that once you are African wherever you are, you must by some weird psychic contortion subscribe to the sadistic politics of anti-government, anti-Indian chiefs in Guyana. That isn’t happening and isn’t going to happen.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)