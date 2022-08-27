Quarterfinals to be contested today

ExxonMobil U14 Football Tournament…

The Petra organised ExxonMobil Under-14 Football Tournament for Boys and Girls continue today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground with the quarterfinal stages in both divisions.

For the Girls, they take the pitches first from 11:00 hrs with two simultaneously run matches as East Ruimveldt take on West Ruimveldt, while New Central High go head-to-head with Tucville, to see who enters the semi-final stage.

The next female match to be played will be between New Campbellville and Ann’s Grove from noon (12:00 hrs), while Dolphin Secondary and Charlestown occupy the field from 14:00 hrs in the last quarterfinal showdown.

For the Boys, with the round-of-16 printed in the history books on Wednesday last, the final eight engage in battle today from 12:00 hrs as Cummings Lodge are billed to face Dolphin.

After that, the two matches to be run simultaneously from 13:00 hrs will see West Ruimveldt take on New Central High, while Lodge Secondary meet Ann’s Grove.

The day then wraps up with the final boys match between North Ruimveldt and Charlestown which kicks off at 14:00 hrs.