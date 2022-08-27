Latest update August 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Pastor charged for allegedly raping church sister

Aug 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News has been able confirm with Essequibo police that a Church Pastor, Collin Samuels, has been charged for allegedly raping his female church member in the Region Two District.

Samuels, popularly known as Pastor Sammy, made his first court appearance at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday before Magistrate Esther Sam.

The pastor pleaded not guilty and was placed on $150,000 bail.

The woman had reported the matter and is alleging that it happened in the Pastor’s Office after a deliverance service.

She is claiming that the Pastor might have drugged her by giving her a glass of wine. She alleged that she can recall him making sexual advances to her as she started feeling weak.

 

 

