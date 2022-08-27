Pastor charged for allegedly raping church sister

Latest update August 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2022 News
Kaieteur News has been able confirm with Essequibo police that a Church Pastor, Collin Samuels, has been charged for allegedly raping his female church member in the Region Two District.
Samuels, popularly known as Pastor Sammy, made his first court appearance at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday before Magistrate Esther Sam.
The pastor pleaded not guilty and was placed on $150,000 bail.
The woman had reported the matter and is alleging that it happened in the Pastor’s Office after a deliverance service.
She is claiming that the Pastor might have drugged her by giving her a glass of wine. She alleged that she can recall him making sexual advances to her as she started feeling weak.
Aug 27, 2022Abu Guyana are the latest embrace Strikers Sports Club Summer Special All Female Dominoes tourney initiative by donating the first prize trophy which is slated for tomorrow August 27 at Strikers...
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – One of the most gratifying moments for me living in Guyana is when people derogate me using asinine... more
Kaieteur News – There used to be a time when the police would carry out campaigns against unlighted bicycles. In most... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]