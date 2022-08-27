Ministry records 17 more COVID-19 cases

Latest update August 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Aug 27, 2022

Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Health Ministry reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, approximately 17 persons tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,943.

The Ministry via its updated dashboard revealed that two patients are still admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, six persons are in institutional isolation, 281 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 69,376 persons have recovered from the virus.

 

