Jagdeo should walk away from party politics

Dear Editor,

In the Westminster parliamentary tradition, a leader walks away from parliament and party politics after serving as Prime Minister. Bharrat Jagdeo served more than two terms as President that ended in November 2011. Instead of leaving and allowing party members (or at least be neutral) to choose a successor or the Presidential candidate, he determined who would be the nominee, resulting in Donald Ramotar and Irfaan Ali. Had he not continue to control internal PPP politics, the party would not have been divided in 2011 and 2015 resulting in the departures of senior members who were with the party since its founding in the 1950s.

Jagdeo had his term in office first as Junior Minister and then Senior Minister of Finance from 1992, followed by the Presidency in August 1999. He did well although there were several failures like the Skeldon White elephant and the ultimate destruction of the sugar industry. His handling of the Buxton killers and catching those responsible for murdering dozens of people won him kudos. But his prolonged engagement in party politics is undoing the good he did.

It is long past his time to walk away from Freedom House.

All the good he did is being undone by his continued and or expected failures especially with regards to energy (Amalia Falls, Exxon Renegotiation, Gas to Shore, Wales) and collapse of Guysuco and collapsing roads and flooding of farm lands. The Vice President is reminded that Burnham had the same mindset of not wanting to leave. Like Jagdeo, Burnham thought he was indispensable. Nature solved the problem in August 1985 with a sigh of relief from the nation of not having to bear his heavy burden for any longer. Hoyte reformed the political system, resulting in free and fair elections. When he came into office, Jagdeo established laws that prohibited dissension within a party; MPs must toe the line of the party leader or be replaced. Party and parliamentary democracy weakened under his watch. Jagdeo selected Irfaan as the candidate in 2019. If Jagdeo were so confident in Irfaan running the Presidency, he should not be overshadowing the President.

Jagdeo does not need to be in office or have power to select MPs, Presidential nominee, Ministers (if the party wins), and other office holders. He had his time- a new democratically leader should make those selections. He does not need to be in office to protect himself or his business interests as he has constitutional protection as a former President. And he has enough wealth to live on.

Jagdeo enjoys a pension of some $3M monthly plus perks like travel, security, utilities, vehicles, etc. all provided by the state. His business interests, inclusive of his rentals to Mr. Su and others are secured. He has enough to live a very comfortable life. He does not need the kind of things Su mentioned in the Vice interview if indeed the allegations are true. Jagdeo should sit in his mansion and enjoy it and all the amenities that go to a former President. Jagdeo should allow others – those without compromised integrity and baggage – to determine the future of the party

Yours truly,

Balram Gangadeen