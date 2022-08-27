HJ’s Steel Building Guyana Inc. offering quality prefab homes

Kaieteur News – Hits and Jams Entertainment’s construction agency, Steel Buildings Guyana Inc., has joined the housing buzz to offer improved quality housing to Guyanese. The construction company was launched on Thursday with the agency seeking to provide modern prefab homes that are constructed within a six-week timeframe.

The company said in a statement that it specialises in shipping and the erection of affordable steel framed, prefab homes and other structures. “The buildings are made up of a steel frame, vinyl siding, drywall, laminated floors, energy efficient windows and doors, plumbing and are offered in several styles and sizes.” It was noted that interested persons can access the 600 square foot two-bedroom house, minus the land, for G$8.5million. Construction of the home is said to be within six weeks and homeowners have the option of repaying through monthly $50,000 installments.

The Government Information Department said that the launch of the prefabs homes by Steel Buildings Guyana Incorporated, provides more affordable housing options to prospective homeowners.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, Minister within the Housing Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, and Culture, Youth and Sport Minister , Charles Ramson, private sector officials, among other stakeholders, attended the official launch which was hosted at HJ’s headquarters in Queenstown, Georgetown by Owners Kerwin Bollers and Rawle Ferguson.

Minister Croal in his remarks pointed to the demand for housing in the sector and congratulated the newcomers on answering the call to service the market. He said that in the promise to deliver 50,000 homes to Guyanese by 2025, 25,000 of those will cater to low income citizens. As such, Minister Croal reported that the Government, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), has so far completed over 500 housing units in communities in Regions Four and Six, while approximately 700 more units are currently under construction. “Here you have a government that recognises that the new demands of the sector cannot be met by national interventions alone, we know that we need the support and partnership of entrepreneurs,” the Minister said. He said that partnerships are needed as the country seeks innovative ways to further develop the construction sector through new technologies and sustainable approaches to home building. “We know that we can’t respond to the demands alone, we need support, we need investors in this sector and hence we have the partnership of these investors,” the Minister said. The entertainment giant’s entrance into the housing sector was described as “new life” being sparked into the sector.

Minister Rodrigues said that the government continues to focus on homeownership and investments in the construction sector, which is in keeping with the administration’s manifesto promise. She said that her Government is committed to delivering house lots to Guyanese, and providing families with the option of obtaining complete housing units that fall within their income brackets. “We want Guyanese to be able to live under a roof that they own. That is essential to us as a ministry, as a government and we want to ensure that we provide all of the opportunities and the right investment climate for people to do things like this.” She added that facilitating the entrance of the new company is part of the Government offering options to citizens, as well as sharing the housing dependency issue with those who could play a part in meeting the specific need.

The construction company has, nonetheless, highlighted the benefits of its steel framed structures which are durable because of its engineering “to withstand heavy winds and rain such as tropical storms and earthquakes. The steel structures are resistant to termite damage, fire and moisture which means that it could last 200 years.” A model home was also on display during the company’s launch. The structure was said to be built in collaboration with Light Gauga Solutions Incorporated. A company representative, Nicholas Belle, explained that the house was built under three-and-a-half-inch frame galvanised steel which is perfect for saline environment. He said all materials used internally and externally are non-combustible.