Guyana is nat a real place!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Imagine we education system failing half ah dem pickney every year. And we still retiring we experience teachers at 55. And dem retirees gat fuh find something fuh do until 60 when dem gan start receive de NIS pension and den wait another five years fuh de old age pension. Dem same teacher could be teaching until dem reach 60 when dem gan get dem NIS.

But Guyana is nat a real place. We retiring we teachers early and keeping on some ah dem public servants past dem time fuh go out to pasture. We gat workers in dem guvament offices, dem wukkin past de age of 55 because dem getting contract employment. Some ah dem wukkin pass 70.

And all ah dem receiving salary, plus NIS, plus old age pension. But teachers gat to find something fuh do after 55.

How Guyana could be a real place? We teachers deserve to be treated better. Increase de retirement age fuh dem teachers to 60 and send home all dem public servants above de age of 70.

Now we hearing how dem teachers gat to indicate early when dem gan reach retirement age suh dat de necessary arrangements can mek. But dem in offices wah deh pon contract just gat to indicate whether dem wan continue or not.

How Guyana could be a real place? Is de teachers wah does educate de nation. And dem gat fuh retire early while some ah dem students wah dem teach in school getting fuh stay on until dem old, grey and bend-up.

Talk half, leff half.