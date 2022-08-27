Five remanded as police capture two more carjackers

– several car doors recovered

Kaieteur News – As police continue to dismantle an East Bank Demerara (EBD) carjacking ring, a total of five alleged carjackers were remanded on Friday after detectives were able to capture two more of them.

Their ongoing operation also led them to recover several car doors hidden at another location in the backlands along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway and the detectives believe that the busted gang might have removed them from a number of stolen cars.

Among those remanded on Friday was Jason Harry, 36, an ex-member of the Guyana Police Force and a resident of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

He, along with Jomain Watson, 26, Toney Jerrick, 32, Standford Ford, 25 and Randy Fraser, made their appearance at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Sunil Scarce.

They were slapped with a series of armed robbery charges, car theft, and other offences.

They were all remanded to prison until September 28, 2022.

Investigators have related that they are still under investigation for a number of hijackings and more charges are forthcoming as EBD police continue to dismantle the gang that has been giving car owners sleepless nights along the EBD and other locations across the coastland of Guyana.

It is also believed that the ex-cop is the mastermind behind the EBD carjacking ring’s illegal activities.

Detectives were able to dent the gang’s operation after one of its members hired a Green Ice taxi on Tuesday evening only to lure him into a trap to be hijacked.

Kaieteur News was told that the bandit posing as a passenger told the driver that he wanted to go to the Timehri Police Station but as they neared the location he decided to change his destination to Dookie Road, Soesdyke.

It was there that the bandit along with accomplices, pounced on the taxi driver, who has been identified as a 48-year-old man of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, hijacked his car, a new model Toyota Allion, and also stole his cell phone and other valuables.

It is suspected that they drove the car to a forested location along a trail at St Cuthbert’s Mission where they stashed it.

Swift work by police led to the car being recovered before gang members showed up to strip the car.

Detectives received a tip off about a car bumper for sale and it led them directly to one of the remanded suspects, a 26-year-old of Kuru Kuru. At his home police found a 9MM pistol, some car lights and bumpers. He was arrested and, after intense interrogation, led police to recover seven ‘chopped up’ stolen cars in the backlands along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Police identified the locations as St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Long Creek.

The ranks were able to recover the stolen car from the Green Ice taxi driver ‘intact’ and they could not believe their luck when two more suspects drove themselves into their hands.

As they were exiting one of the locations where they found the stolen cars, the ranks spotted two men in a car travelling to the same location.

The ranks reportedly intercepted them and when questioned they said that they were heading to St. Cuthbert’s Mission but when ranks searched their vehicle they found tools that are used to dismantle cars.

They were arrested and taken into custody. As police continued their investigation they were able to secure a confession from the first suspect they had arrested while the other two kept their lips sealed.

He eventually disclosed to police more locations where stolen cars are hidden. More investigation by police also led them to conduct a search in some houses at Kuru Kururu Village, also on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, and it was during that exercise that ranks were able to nab two more suspected carjackers.

Inside one of the suspect’s home, the investigators found a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) shirt and bulletproof vest.

When questioned about the military clothing, the suspect said that it belonged to his relative.

One of the two arrested was positively identified as the bandit who posed as a passenger to hijack the Green Ice taxi driver.

Apart from carjacking, detectives were able to pin them to a number of armed robberies including a recent one that took place on August 22, last, at Hillfoot, Soesdyke. On that occasion, a group of men robbed a woman by the name of Tenesha Fordyce.

.