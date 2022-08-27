Latest update August 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Delivery clerk killed after ‘rack’ collapses at Gafoors

Aug 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A delivery clerk on Friday did not return home to her family after a storage rack at the Gafoors branch at Land of Canaan, East Bank of Demerara (ECD) collapsed and killed her.

Dead delivery clerk, Cindy Jattan

Dead is 30-year-old Cindy Jattan of Golden Grove, EBD.

The workplace accident took place during the afternoon hours and according to the Gafoors Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Falconer, the incident has left the company “devastated” and “aghast”.

Jattan was a senior worker with the company and held the designation of delivery clerk for its aluminum section.

Falconer said that based on information he received, Jattan had gone to remove some accessories from a storage cabinet underneath the rack. As she was retrieving the items, the rack collapsed and pinned her beneath.

The Deputy CEO explained that the rack is a wooden structure which stored light goods on top. At the moment it is unclear what might have caused it to collapse. An investigation is underway.

She was pulled from underneath the rubble and rushed to the Diamond Hospital in an ambulance but reportedly succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Falconer said that the company extends its heartfelt condolences to Jattan’s friends and relatives. He promised that Gafoors will support the family and will continue to do so during the time of their distress.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Abu Guyana on board with Strikers All Female Dominoes Tourney

Abu Guyana on board with Strikers All Female Dominoes Tourney

Aug 27, 2022

Abu Guyana are the latest embrace Strikers Sports Club Summer Special All Female Dominoes tourney initiative by donating the first prize trophy which is slated for tomorrow August 27 at Strikers...
Read More
Underdog win Khemraj dominoes tourney

Underdog win Khemraj dominoes tourney

Aug 27, 2022

Mercenary retain OSCL’s 15-over trophy

Mercenary retain OSCL’s 15-over trophy

Aug 27, 2022

Quarterfinals to be contested today

Quarterfinals to be contested today

Aug 27, 2022

Brampton Gladiators win ACG’s trophy

Brampton Gladiators win ACG’s trophy

Aug 27, 2022

Guyana’s U14 Boys Team start 3-match Suriname football tour today

Guyana’s U14 Boys Team start 3-match Suriname...

Aug 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]