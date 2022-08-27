Delivery clerk killed after ‘rack’ collapses at Gafoors

Latest update August 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A delivery clerk on Friday did not return home to her family after a storage rack at the Gafoors branch at Land of Canaan, East Bank of Demerara (ECD) collapsed and killed her.
Dead is 30-year-old Cindy Jattan of Golden Grove, EBD.
The workplace accident took place during the afternoon hours and according to the Gafoors Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Falconer, the incident has left the company “devastated” and “aghast”.
Jattan was a senior worker with the company and held the designation of delivery clerk for its aluminum section.
Falconer said that based on information he received, Jattan had gone to remove some accessories from a storage cabinet underneath the rack. As she was retrieving the items, the rack collapsed and pinned her beneath.
The Deputy CEO explained that the rack is a wooden structure which stored light goods on top. At the moment it is unclear what might have caused it to collapse. An investigation is underway.
She was pulled from underneath the rubble and rushed to the Diamond Hospital in an ambulance but reportedly succumbed to her injuries on the way.
Falconer said that the company extends its heartfelt condolences to Jattan’s friends and relatives. He promised that Gafoors will support the family and will continue to do so during the time of their distress.
