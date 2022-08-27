Car mirror thief gets 4 months jail

Kaieteur News – Stealing car mirrors in the rain did not pay off for a 57-year-old man because it landed him in jail for four months.

The defendant, Raymond Mohamed, was caught on a cell phone recorded video ripping out the rearview mirrors of a Honda CRV parked on Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

When he realised that persons had seen him he began scampering away through the rain as they called out “hey, hey.”

Mohamed was later arrested and charged for the offence at the Georgetown Magistrate Court.

The court heard that he had stolen the mirrors on August 23 and they were worth some $80,000.

He was also accused of stealing mirrors from another car valued $30,000.

Mohamed pleaded guilty and he was sentenced to four months in jail.