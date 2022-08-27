Car mirror thief gets 4 months jail

Latest update August 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Stealing car mirrors in the rain did not pay off for a 57-year-old man because it landed him in jail for four months.
The defendant, Raymond Mohamed, was caught on a cell phone recorded video ripping out the rearview mirrors of a Honda CRV parked on Thomas Lands, Georgetown.
When he realised that persons had seen him he began scampering away through the rain as they called out “hey, hey.”
Mohamed was later arrested and charged for the offence at the Georgetown Magistrate Court.
The court heard that he had stolen the mirrors on August 23 and they were worth some $80,000.
He was also accused of stealing mirrors from another car valued $30,000.
Mohamed pleaded guilty and he was sentenced to four months in jail.
Aug 27, 2022Abu Guyana are the latest embrace Strikers Sports Club Summer Special All Female Dominoes tourney initiative by donating the first prize trophy which is slated for tomorrow August 27 at Strikers...
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Aug 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – One of the most gratifying moments for me living in Guyana is when people derogate me using asinine... more
Kaieteur News – There used to be a time when the police would carry out campaigns against unlighted bicycles. In most... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]