Brampton Gladiators win ACG’s trophy

Canada-based Guyanese Zaheer Allard hit a blistering 109 to spur Brampton Gladiators to a comprehensive 55-run win over The Association of Concerned Guyanese (ACG) selected X1 last Saturday at Wildwood Park, Mississauga.

In the exhibition 10-over game, the right-handed Allard slammed 14 sixes and two fours as Brampton Gladiators reached a respectable 114-4 while ACG Selected X1 only responded with 59 all out in the final over.

In the Select XI’s innings, Haro Shivrattan offered a fight with 20 as left-arm bowler Naresh Bhagwandin grabbed three wickets for nine runs.

The game was part of the many events held that day. It was the ACG’s Family and Summer Picnic day with over thousand people of Canada-based Guyanese turned up and enjoyed some musical entertainments provided by Chutney stalwart Queen Yasmin, Munir Mohamed and Mala Harripersad as well.

For the cricket, the winning team, runners-up and player-of-the-match Allard received a trophy each. All trophies were sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market in Georgetown, Guyana and an entity in Toronto, too.

Meanwhile, coordinator of the cricket game Peter Sukhu congratulated Brampton Gladiators for the being the champion while he thanked the ACG’s combination for their participation. He further expressed his deepest gratitude to the other organizers of the ACG for making this event a reality. He reserved special mention to Roger Sunich of Trophy Stall for his donation.

Ramesh Ramcarran, the first vice-president of the ACG also echoed similar sentiments. He said he enjoyed the excitement from the cricket game and expressed satisfaction with the overall day’s proceedings.