Beverly Alert to replace Trotman in Parliament

Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) have decided that its longstanding member, Beverly Alert, will be replacing former Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, in the National Assembly.

After formerly being reluctant to disclose the prospective candidate to fill the vacant seat in Parliament, the Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan, made the revelation on Friday during a Press Conference. It was on Wednesday that the party announced the resignation of Trotman, who said he was making way for new leadership.

Alert served primarily in the communications sector during the tenure of the former Coalition government, between 2015 and 2020. She was the Head of the Government Information Agency (GINA) after which she served as the Coordinator of Public Information at the National Communications Network (NCN).

Ramjattan in providing the update noted that Alert was subject to a rigorous criteria, similar to the factors used to select the sitting members of the Assembly from the AFC. In fact, he explained that during the most recent National Executive Committee (NEC), the members of the party decided that should any of the AFC Members of Parliament (MP) be unable to attend, Alert would be the most suitable replacement.

The new MP is likely to take her oath in October to be admitted to the House.

Kaieteur News understands that Trotman’s letter of resignation was sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Sherlock Isaacs on Tuesday and will take effect from next week.

The Party’s Chair, Catherine Hughes in an invited comment on Wednesday evening, had explained that the AFC was required to seek the approval of the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton on this replacement. Instead, she said that former President and Leader of the List, Mr. David Granger will be informed of the AFC’s candidate to take his place. “What is required is that we would have to inform the Leader of the List and we would have to give him the name of the replacement,” she clarified.

Trotman has been reportedly battling an illness for some time now. The AFC said he had indicated before the staging of its National Conference in June of this year that he would not be available for nomination, as he would be resigning mid-term in the life of the 12th Parliament, which commenced in 2020. At the time, he explained his decision will allow for rotation and space for new leadership training.

The AFC noted that he will, nonetheless, remain part of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) and will continue to provide counsel to the leadership of the AFC on a range of national and regional developments which includes rendering “his expert counsel on the nascent oil production sector.”