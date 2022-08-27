Agri. Ministry seeking contractor to build washroom facility at Meadow Bank Wharf

Kaieteur News – Following the installation of lights and the setting-up of a police outpost at the Meadow Bank Wharf, plans are now apace to desilt the drains in the area and put in place a proper washroom facility.

This is according to an invitation of bids (IFB) issued by the Ministry of Agriculture in the daily newspapers. It revealed that the Ministry is seeking a contractor to take on the projects for an estimated cost of $7.3 million.

The move to build a washroom facility at the wharf is in keeping with a commitment made by President Irfaan Ali during an impromptu visit he made there in July.

During his visit last month, President Ali had instructed that a special task force be mobilised to address the concerns of fisherfolk and vendors at the Meadow Bank Wharf. The President had explained that the visit was prompted by the many concerns raised by stakeholders.

“I wanted to understand the issues myself. I wanted to be out here in the working environment to understand the challenges that they are faced with in the environment they operate in… there are a number of challenges from an infrastructure perspective, from a security perspective…,” he had told the vendors who operate there.

President Ali had explained further that once the immediate issues are addressed, which includes the installation of lighting facilities, washroom facilities and water, a more holistic development plan will be developed for the area.

Earlier this month over 10 lights were installed in and around the wharf and a police outpost was erected at its entrance.

During the setting-up of the outpost, Kaieteur News had reported that the Guyana Police Force had assisted in relocating some vendors to a more conducive area that would properly have them carry out their daily operations.

According to the IFB, the construction period for the project is 45 calendar days.

Bidding, which will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) procedures, specified in the Procurement Act 2003, will be opened on September 1, 2022 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.