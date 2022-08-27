Abu Guyana on board with Strikers All Female Dominoes Tourney

Abu Guyana are the latest embrace Strikers Sports Club Summer Special All Female Dominoes tourney initiative by donating the first prize trophy which is slated for tomorrow August 27 at Strikers Sports Club, Meadow Brook Gardens.

In a simple presentation ceremony at its headquarters 210 Charlotte Street, which is responsible for tourism, construction and transportation services, its managing director Abu Bascom applauded the venture of having an all female domino tourney which is unique and has committed his company’s continued support.

Entrance fee is slated to be $12,000 per team in which the winning team will walk away with $200,000, Trophy and 9 medals, first runners up will receive $125,000, Trophy and 9 medals, third place will be $75,000 richer inclusive with trophy and 9 medals. A bonus Fourth place is added and will receive $40,000 and a trophy. As an incentive, Triple M Investments and Mr. Ryan Rambalak has donated two hampers each for the top players of the winning teams. Ansa McAL also has thrown its support with the donation of three hampers.

All female teams interested in this event are invited to take part in this tourney which will commence at 3pm.

Other sponsors that heeded to the call and are on board of this initiative include 94.1FM, Austin’s Imports, Patterson Associates, Luminous Consultancy & Electrical Services, DEDUNE Company (Ghana), Big Boss Transportation Services, Dynasty Sports Club, and Spartans Domino Academy.