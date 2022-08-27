Latest update August 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Abu Guyana on board with Strikers All Female Dominoes Tourney

Aug 27, 2022 Sports

Abu Guyana are the latest embrace Strikers Sports Club Summer Special All Female Dominoes tourney initiative by donating the first prize trophy which is slated for tomorrow August 27 at Strikers Sports Club, Meadow Brook Gardens.

Managing Director, Mr. Abu Bascom (left) hands over the winning trophy & medals to organiser Roderick Harry at Abu Guyana headquarters.

In a simple presentation ceremony at its headquarters 210 Charlotte Street, which is responsible for tourism, construction and transportation services, its managing director Abu Bascom applauded the venture of having an all female domino tourney which is unique and has committed his company’s continued support.

Entrance fee is slated to be $12,000 per team in which the winning team will walk away with $200,000, Trophy and 9 medals, first runners up will receive $125,000, Trophy and 9 medals, third place will be $75,000 richer inclusive with trophy and 9 medals. A bonus Fourth place is added and will receive $40,000 and a trophy. As an incentive, Triple M Investments and Mr. Ryan Rambalak has donated two hampers each for the top players of the winning teams. Ansa McAL also has thrown its support with the donation of three hampers.

All female teams interested in this event are invited to take part in this tourney which will commence at 3pm.

Other sponsors that heeded to the call and are on board of this initiative include 94.1FM, Austin’s Imports, Patterson Associates, Luminous Consultancy & Electrical Services, DEDUNE Company (Ghana), Big Boss Transportation Services, Dynasty Sports Club, and Spartans Domino Academy.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Abu Guyana on board with Strikers All Female Dominoes Tourney

Abu Guyana on board with Strikers All Female Dominoes Tourney

Aug 27, 2022

Abu Guyana are the latest embrace Strikers Sports Club Summer Special All Female Dominoes tourney initiative by donating the first prize trophy which is slated for tomorrow August 27 at Strikers...
Read More
Underdog win Khemraj dominoes tourney

Underdog win Khemraj dominoes tourney

Aug 27, 2022

Mercenary retain OSCL’s 15-over trophy

Mercenary retain OSCL’s 15-over trophy

Aug 27, 2022

Quarterfinals to be contested today

Quarterfinals to be contested today

Aug 27, 2022

Brampton Gladiators win ACG’s trophy

Brampton Gladiators win ACG’s trophy

Aug 27, 2022

Guyana’s U14 Boys Team start 3-match Suriname football tour today

Guyana’s U14 Boys Team start 3-match Suriname...

Aug 27, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]