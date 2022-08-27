Latest update August 27th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

4 caught with uncustomed items arrested

Aug 27, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Four persons have been arrested following Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) seizure of three motor vehicles laden with a quantity of uncustomed chicken at Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

In a release the Revenue Authority revealed that in an exercise on August 25, 2022, its Law Enforcement and Investigations Division (LEID) of the Customs, Excise, and Trade Operations Unit intercepted the uncustomed chicken.

Meanwhile, at a separate Cane Grove location, the LEID officers also seized a large quantity of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes.

Even as investigations are ongoing, the Authority noted that it continues with its “zero tolerance” approach against smuggling and other illegal activities subsequently thereby allowing for a ‘level playing field’ for legitimate businesses and the collection of revenue.

The GRA in advising the public that foreign chicken is restricted, noted that the consumption of such items without proper clearance and certification from the Ministry of Health, may be hazardous and detrimental to one’s health. Moreover, it encourages persons involved in such activities to cease and desist, and bring themselves into compliance with the nation’s Tax, Trade and Border laws.

 

 

