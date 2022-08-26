Trinity Cup Tennis in Trinidad Guyanese Girls are U-14 Trinity Cup Champs

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Rebel Tennis Club’s Renola Jordan and Paula Kalekeyzi, representing Guyana were crowned Trinity Cup girls under14 Champions after the pair defeated Trinidadians Shiloh Walker and Gabriela Prince 6/3,6/1 when the Curtains came down on the Trinity Cup Tennis Championship at the impressive Trinidad National Racquet Centre yesterday.

Jordan and Kalekeyzi moved into the Final after defeating St Lucia’s Aniah Bousquet and Trinidadian Isabel Alleyne 6/3,6/0 in the Semi-finals on Wednesday Evening.

Kalekeyzi defeated Trinidadian Miracle Robley 4/2,4/1 on Wednesday to advance to yesterday’s U-14 consolation final where she beat fellow Guyanese Jordan 4/2, 4/1.

Jordon had beaten Antigua’s Aniah Bouquet 4/0,4/0 in the other semi-final to set up the all Guyana match.

Connor Carrington of T&T ousted Guyanese Navindra Arjune 4/0,4/1 in the boys 14(consolation) Final.

After the tournament Rebel’s Coach Andre Erskine said he was very satisfied with the performance of his young charges.

“Definitely, they are all new to under14 and under18 competitions outside of Guyana. I’m more than satisfied because most of the Caribbean countries have better facilities and multiple facilities. The fact that our players are lacking the necessary resources and still winning regional tournaments is amazing,” said Erskine whose Club also recently participated in St Lucia.

“We have our club tournament which starts on September 16th, We’ll focus on the Inter Guyana Games and maybe compete in one other Regional Tournament, providing that we secure sponsorship.

This was a much higher graded tournament than the St. Lucia one. The players were more experienced and at a higher level,” concluded Coach Erskine.