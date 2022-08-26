Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – It gat a saying: smarter de guvament, wiser de population. We gat some wise people in Guyana. When dem want something from de guvament, dem does suddenly become supporters of de guvament. Never mind behind dem back, dem cussing dem.
Some people accusing de guvament of discrimination. But when yuh check, some ah these same people getting benefits from de guvament.
A man get up one day by de Big Market and talk how de guvament nah like organised crime. When people ask he why, he seh how de guvament nah like competition. But yet when he need help from de guvament, he seh how dem is de best guvament dem gat.
When people want de guvament fuh build a road fuh dem, dem does threaten dat dem nah gan vote no more fuh de ruling party. Sometimes, de guvament does ignore dem. And when election time come around, de road still nah do. Yet, dem does still vote fuh de guvament.
Years ago, dem had a big strike in de bauxite industry. Was during Burnham time. And Burnham get vex and decide he nat going to meet with de workers. Suh dem invite Cheddi instead. Soon after Burnham send somebody fuh meet with dem. No tricks, no living!
Is all part ah de games people play: de political games. We does claim how dem politicians cunning. But de people gat more tricks dan dem gat living things. De people does always know a way fuh justify wah dem want. Smarter de guvament, wiser de population.
Talk half, leff half.
