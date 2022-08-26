Seven hijacked cars found chopped up as police bust EBD carjacking ring

…three in custody, one confesses

Kaieteur News – East Bank police have managed to make a major dent in an East Bank Demerara (EBD) carjacking ring after seven stolen cars were found completely dismantled in bushes along the Soesdyke /Linden Highway on Wednesday.

Investigators were able to arrest three suspects and after intense interrogation, one of them confessed to police. That suspect even implicated an ex-police officer as being the mastermind in a series of hijackings that took place recently and disclosed more locations where the gang had hidden some of the stolen cars.

The major breakthrough came after a Green Ice taxi driver was robbed of his new model Toyota Allion on Tuesday at Dookie Road, Soesdyke. Ranks were able to locate a 26-year-old suspect at his home in Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway and after conducting a search, they found an illegal 9MM pistol along with some car lights and bumpers on his premises.

After grilling him, he led them to two locations, St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Long Creek where police recovered seven stolen cars. One of them was the new model Toyota Allion stolen from the Green Ice taxi driver. Police have said that they were lucky to find the car “intact”. The rest of the cars found were completely dismantled and according to sources close to the investigation all that remained were only shells. Engines and key parts were removed and the scene resembled an old auto graveyard. This media house learnt that among the recovered cars, were the shells of two old model Toyota Premio motorcars that are yet to be identified.

Police processed the scene and as they were exiting the location, they were able to arrest two more suspects including an ex-police officer who were allegedly on their way to reportedly strip the car that was stolen on Tuesday from the Green Ice taxi driver. Police identified them as a 30-year-old of Kuru Kuru and a 29-year-old of Linden, Region Ten.

They were reportedly spotted by police driving to one of the locations where the stolen cars were found and when asked where they are going, the men responded, “To St. Cuthbert’s Mission”.

Ranks decided to search the vehicle they were in and found a number of tools that are normally used by to dismantle vehicles and they were arrested.

In recent developments, Kaieteur News learnt that two suspects refused to divulge any information to investigators but the 26-year-old buckled and give cops a confession implicating the two suspects.

Investigators told Kaieteur News that the confession and evidence is enough to charge the three suspects in custody and they are expected to appear before the courts today.

The suspect also disclosed more locations where the EBD carjacking ring had hidden other stolen cars.

This newspaper understands that the men are part of a carjacking ring that has been prowling the streets and highways across the coast of Guyana, hijacking and stealing cars. They would take the cars to forested locations along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway and stash them. Other gang members would then turn up at the scene to dismantle the cars, stripping of them of its engines and other parts that are in demand on the local markets. Chassis numbers would also be removed to avoid the car being identified.

One of the sources close to investigation said that had it not been for the 26-year-old suspect, it would have been impossible for the police to locate the stolen cars.

“No one would imagine that stolen cars were being stored and stashed in those bushes along the highway”, the source said.

Seven cars were reported stolen in this month alone and Kaieteur News understands that the number could be high as 25. Some of the stolen cars are yet to be recovered.

