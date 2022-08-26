RFA/GFF 2022 Senior Leagues Guyana Rush Saints, male and female teams crowned champions

Kaieteur News – On a historic night for football in the North Rupununi which saw the first ever football match played under floodlights, the Guyana Rush Saints FC, male and female teams were crowned champions when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Rupununi Football Association (RFA) 2022 Senior Leagues concluded on Saturday last at Basin Sports Ground.

At the end of a grueling three-month tournament, funded under the GFF’s Member Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) which kicked off on May 15, 2022, simultaneously with all nine (9) of the Federation’s Regional Associations, 24 male clubs and 26 female clubs from across the Rupununi participating, Guyana Rush Saints defeated their rivals from Seven K United to lift the respective championship trophies in the grand finals of Rupununi’s flagship football tournaments.

Witnessed by GFF Vice President Rawlston Adams, along with RFA President Norbert Williams and other Executive members at the picturesque Aranaputa Sports ground which is nestled amongst the Pakaraimas Mountains, the female final saw two evenly matched teams in Seven K United and Guyana Rush Saints engaging in aggressive battle for supremacy.

In the end, it was Guyana Rush Saints who drew first blood in the 15th minute, when star forward Glauciane Ines Gomes De Assis, collected a through ball down the middle, and sprinted almost 30 yards before firing a powerful shot that the Seven K United custodian had no chance of saving.

At this point, it had seemed like the game was done and dusted when DeAssis netted her second goal of the night and her 29th goal of the tournament in the 51st minute when her shot from a loose ball in the twelve-yard box nestled in the back of the nets.

But Seven K United responded four minutes later with a goal in the 55th minute, as a deft Maylene Leo finish brought Seven K back into the game. Urged on by arguably the largest crowd to ever witness a sporting event in the Rupununi, Seven K United tried valiantly to find the equaliser to take the game to extra time but missed a couple of chances in the dying minutes of the game. It was Guyana Rush Saints which celebrated with euphoria at the full-time whistle.

In the male Final, a well-oiled Guyana Rush Saints unit, playing a fast-paced, pressing brand of football grabbed the opener when Stephen McDonald beat the Seven K United goalie, who had drifted too far off his line; the deft chip in the 23rd minute settling at the back of the net.

The lead was then doubled when McDonald tucked in his second of the night in the 46th minute as another fine piece of counter-attacking football ended with the tournament MVP sweeping in a right-footed finish from close range.

Seven K United however were not going to go down without a fight, and in the 49thminute, their linchpin, Trevor Joe, muscled his way into the penalty box, held off his marker, and rifled a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

But it was tournament top scorer Eric Atkinson of Guyana Rush Saints who put the game to rest as he connected with a deep corner at the near post in the 71stminute. Guyana Rush Saints then held firm to win the match and confirm the club’s status as the best in the Rupununi and the first club to win the tournament, back-to-back.

The two winning teams pocketed $300,000 each while the respective runners-up received $200,000 each. Moco Moco FC male team picked up the $150,000 third prize, while Jaguars FC females were presented with $150,000 for ending third.

The fourth prizes of $100,000 each went to Jaguars FC (male) and Strikers FC (female). The best young player of the tournament (female) was adjudged to be Aliyah John of Paiwomak FC, while Akon Albert of Seven K United copped the same prize for males.

The Highest Goal Scorer (male) was Eric Atkinson (12) while his female winner was Glauciane Ines GomesDe Assis with a record 29 goals. The Best Goalkeepers were Kessie Da Silva and Natasha Rebeiro, both of Guyana Rush Saints, while their teammates were also adjudged, MVPs of the Finals, Stephen McDonald and Glauciane Ines GomesDe Assis.

The Executive and members of the RFA are expressing profound gratitude to the League sponsors, Guyana Football Federation, Honorable Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo – Vice President of Guyana, Mr. Karl Singh – REO Region 9, Ministry of Local Government, AUROS Guyana INC, Bina Hill, Oasis Restaurant and Bar, Champions Choice Variety Store, JAG’s Minimart and Boutique, Wesley and Samanta’s Auto Shop, Beeks Promotions, Mountain View Store, Two Brother’s Technology Centre, Cindy Holland, Greaves Transportation Service, Driven Transportation Service, Annai Central Village Council, Annai Police Station, and Ian Jacobus Transportation Service.