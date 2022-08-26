Paper committal proceedings for duo charged with murder of Sensei 

Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A paper committal will be conducted by Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the duo charged with the murder of Martial Arts Sensei, Garfield Newton, 36, a bodyguard attached to Beharry Group of Companies.
The accused, Darren Baley called ‘Fifty’, 25, a Weeder of 3091 Recht-Door-Zee, Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara and Judah Vickery called ‘Culture’, 24, a taxi driver of Bella Dam, Pouderyen Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara, had made their first court appearance back in January.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on December 24, 2021, at Campbell Street, Albouystown, they murdered Newton during the course or furtherance of a robbery.
At the Magistracy level, a preliminary inquiry (PI) or paper committal is conducted to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the matter to go to trial before a judge and jury in the High Court.
In this instance, the prosecution and defence has agreed to use the paper committal proceedings, which is when the witnesses’ statements and documentary evidence are tendered to the Court without the witnesses being present in court and are inventoried and marked as exhibits.
According to reports, Newton was shot dead during the course of a robbery just about 22:00hrs Christmas Eve night. According to police reports, moments before Newton was killed, he visited a goldsmith in the Campbell Street area, where he collected a silver hand band, a gold chain and two gold rings, which he had taken to be cleaned earlier.
It was while heading back to his company’s vehicle, which was parked on Sussex Street that the fatal incident occurred. The court heard that Newton was armed with a 9mm handgun along with 30 live rounds of ammunition.
While making his way in a northerly direction, he was approached by Baley and others, who allegedly robbed and shot him to his chest, before relieving him of the firearm, which he was carrying.
After committing the offence, Baley and others then escaped in a car which was being driven by Vickery. Kaieteur News had reported that the goldsmith told police that about five minutes after Newton left to go to his vehicle, a teenager came and informed him that the person (Newton) who came to collect the jewellery was shot and lying on the street.
Immediately after hearing this, the goldsmith reportedly went out to the street and saw Newton lying motionless. The Emergency Medical Technicians that were summoned to the scene pronounced Newton dead on the spot. An investigation was launched and the police had arrested two suspects in relation to the murder. They later issued a wanted bulletin for a teen in relation to the said murder. The teen is still to be apprehended.
