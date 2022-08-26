Motorbike bandits caught on camera during supermarket robbery at Industry, ECD

Kaieteur News – Police are currently hunting four motorbike bandits who were caught on a dashboard camera of a vehicle, invading and robbing a Chinese supermarket at Industry on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Not only did they rob the supermarket but the lookout man reportedly pulled a gun on a potential customer who drove up in a car in front of the supermarket. The bandit attempted to rob the customer also but he reportedly took evasive action and sped off and crashed into a nearby fence.

According to police, the armed robbery took place around 20:00hrs at the Wan Li Supermarket.

Capturing the robbery on his dashboard camera was another customer who had pulled up at the supermarket too. As he was about to park his car, four men on two motorcycles pulled up in front of him.

Based on the footage seen by Kaieteur News, the men jumped off their bikes, brandishing handguns, three of them barged into the supermarket while one of them dressed in a white shirt remained outside.

Police reported that the men were all wearing skull hats and facemasks and the three had attacked a female cashier while she was about the to close up the business place.

While they were holding the cashier at gunpoint and ransacking the cash register, a silver grey car pulled up in front of the supermarket and the bandit who remained outside approached it.

The footage showed that as the bandit approached the car, it sped off immediately and made a right turn into a street before crashing into a fence.

According to police, the lookout man had pointed a gun to the driver’s head and he reportedly panicked. When he crashed the car, reported police, the bandit fired two shots behind him.

Meanwhile, his accomplices had pocketed an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and escaped together with him in an eastern direction towards the Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Access Road.

Investigations are ongoing.