LBFC’s 2nd Endurance Circuit Cycling Meet on Sunday

Kaieteur News – The Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club in partnership with Embellisha & Touche Cosmetics will be hosting the 2nd annual Endurance Circuit Race which pedals off on Sunday, August 28, following confirmation of approval from President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).

The venue will be the outer circuit of the National Park where the starting line will be on Irving Street between the connectors of Barr & David Streets. The intended start time of the event is 08:00 hrs.

Categories included in the event are seniors, juniors, juveniles, females, BMX, Veterans over-50 and Veteran Under-50. There will also be Drag Sprint involved which will see three random cyclists battle from 200m away from the finish line.

Over $1.4m are up for grabs on race day for the top three finishers in each category except for the BMX riders. Additionally, two prime prizes will be added to the seniors’ race at $5,000 each.

Organisers also noted, “No motorcycles will be allowed to follow the race other than officials of the race. In the event that a cyclist suffers a puncture, he can notify anyone of the officials who will collect the spare needed and bring the same to the cyclist.